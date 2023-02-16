The Degeneration Graphic

On this weeks edition of The Degeneration, Vertigo welcomes the boys from Tidus to play some of their favorite songs, talk about their inspiration, and talk about what's next for the band!

Tidus - Boomer Doomer 

Fiddlehead - The Years 

Anxious - Call From You

Mark Morrison - Return of the Mack

The Cure - In Between Days 

Tidus - 60% of the time, it works Everytime 

Moneen - Are We Really Happy with who we are right now?

Hum - Stars 

Tidus - Felt Emo, Might Delete Later 

Mock Orange - Poster Child 

Title Fight - Secret Society 

Algernon Caldwell - Spit Fountain

The Smiths - Ask 

Mock Orange - All you have 

Big Bite - Old Mood

Deftones - Be Quite and Drive (Far Away)

Tidus - See You Space Cowboy

Narrow Head - Cool In Motion

Minus the Bear - Driller 

As Cities Burn - Bloodsucker Pt. II

Alkaline Trio - Nose Over Tail

Alkaline Trio - TIme to Waste

Four Year Strong - Crazy Pills

Four Year Strong - Flannel is the Color of My Energy 

Title Fight - Head In The Ceiling Fan 

Modern Color - Pale

Charmer - Slumber 

Charmer - Dead Plants

Big Bite - I Don’t Think So 

Big Bite - The River 

Dinosaur Jr. - Feel the Pain

Dinosaur Jr. - Start Choppin’

The Story So Far - Things I Can’t Change 

As Cities Burn - One:Twentyseven

Edison Glass - The Jig Is Up 

Edison Glass - All Our Memories 

Turnstile - UNDERWATER BOI

Turnstile - BLACKOUT

 

