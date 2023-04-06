The Degeneration Graphic

Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend

Jawbreaker – Want

Dead Kennedys – Hope With the Jet Set

Anti-flag – This Is the End (For You My Friend)

Against Me! – I Was a Teenage Anarchist

The 5.6.7.8’s – Woo Hoo

The Cramps – Human Fly

Millencolin – No Cigar

Husker Du – Don’t Want to Know If You Are Lonely

Refused – New Noise

Hole – Violet

My Chemical Romance – Welcome to the Black Parade

Simple Plan – I’m Just a Kid

Ramones – Rockaway Beach

Veruca Salt – Seether

Fugazi – Waiting Room

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

Black Flag – TV Party

Suicidal Tendencies – Institutionalized

Social Distortion – Story of My Life

Agent Orange – Bloodstains

The Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl

Rancid – Fall Back Down

The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead

Circle Jerks – Wild in the Streets

Buzzcocks – What do I get?

Dead Kennedys – Moon over Marin

Alkaline Trio – Armageddon

Ramones – California Sun

Adolescents – Kids of the Black Hole

Bad Religion – Atomic Garden

