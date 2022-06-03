“Destination: Unknown”
Rancid - Ruby Soho
The Clash - Should I Stay or I Go
Descendants - Suburban Home
Devo - Uncontrollable Urge
Descendants - Hope
The Damned - New Rose
Minutemen - Viet Nam
Bad Brains - Sailin’ On
Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant
The Clash - White Riot
NOFX – Linoleum
The Vandals - My Girlfriend’s Dead
The Distillers - City of Angels
NOFX - Dinosaurs Will Die
Rancid - Timebomb
Television - Marquee Moon
Be your own PET – Becky
NOFX – Bob
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
Siouxsie and The Banshees – Cities in Dust
The Dead Milkmen - Dean’s Dream
Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
Elvis Costello – Radio Radio
The Dead Milkmen - Punk Rock Girl
Bad Religion - You
Black Flag - Nervous Breakdown
Bad Brains - I Against I
Fugazi - Bad Mouth
Descendants - Myage
Bad Religion - We’re Only Gonna Die
Operation Ivy – Unity
Social Distortion - Mommy’s Little Monster
The Offspring – The Kids Aren’t Alright
Bad Religion- No Control
NOFX – Idiots Are Taking Over
The Dead Milkmen – If You Love Somebody, Set Them On Fire
Minor Treat – Cashing In