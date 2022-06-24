"999 if you really want the truth
Dial 999 if you can't see it through
He ain't Jack the Ripper, he's your ordinary crook
Calling Maxwell Murder for you"
Rancid – Maxwell Murder
Fugazi – Blueprint
AFI – Miseria Cantare – The Beginning
Bad Religion – Do The Paranoid Style
The Clash – The Guns of Brixton
Neck Deep – Don’t Wait (ft. Sam Carter)
The Damned – Ignite
The Murder City Devils – Rum to Whiskey
Social Distortion – Reach For The Sky
Alkaline Trio – Armageddon
The Cramps – I Was A Teenage Werewolf
Bad Religion – American Jesus
Fugazi – Break
Agent Orange – A Cry for Help in a World Gone Mad
Social Distortion – I Was Wrong
Agent Orange – El Dorado
The Damned – Born to Kill
Rise Against – Prayer Of The Refugee
Leatherface – Not Superstitious
Siouxsie and The Banshees – Happy House
Destroy Boys – Crybaby
The Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died
The Adicts– My Baby Got Run Over By A Steamroller
Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
Misfits – Dig Up Her Bones
Dead Kennedys – At My Job
Wire – Mannequin
The Clash – London Calling
Dead Kennedys – Let’s Lynch The Landlord
Misfits – Skulls
Bad Religion – Suffer
Dead Kennedys – Pull My Strings
Bad Brains – Don’t Bother Me
Bad Religion – I Want to Conquer the World