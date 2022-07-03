“I've sung the blues
For every broken hearted lovesick dream for you.
I've paid my dues
Working hard-sweat, blood and tears for you”
Social Distortion – So Far Away
Bad Religion – Don’t Pray On Me
Black Flag – What I See
Agent Orange – Living in Darkness
Rancid – You Don’t Care Nothin’
Veruca Salt – Volcano Girls
X – Your Phone’s off the Hook, But You’re Not
The Offspring – Not the One
Fugazi – Shut the Door
Melvins – Joan of Arc
American Hi-FI – Vertigo
The Damned – I Feel Alright
The Clash – I’m Not Down
The Replacements – Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out
Wire – Strange
Circle Jerks – Beverly Hills
Husker Du – The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill
Leatherface – How Lonely
Jawbreaker – The Boat Dream from the Hill
Minor Threat – It Follows
Dag Nasty – Values Here
The Casualties – Sell out Society
Minutemen – West Germany
Bad Brains – She’s Calling You
Descendants – Everything Sux
Gorilla Biscuiuts – Big Mouth
Bad Religion – Atomic Garden
Social Distortion – The Creeps
T.S.O.L. – Wash Away
Dead Kennedys – When Ya Get Drafted
Circle Jerks – Stars and Stripes
Reagan Youth – Jesus Was A Pacifist
Wasted Youth – Problem Child
Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
Siouxsie and the Banshee – Hong Kong Garden
L7 – Shove
Bikini Kill – Distinct Complicity
Siouxsie and The Banshees – Spellbound