The Degeneration Graphic

Elvis is Everywhere - Mojo Nixon, Skid Roper

Lonesome, O’nry, and Mean - Henry Rollins

Dedicated - The Amps

We Gotta Know - Cro-Mags

Tonight - The Spits

The Day That Lassie Went To The Moon - Camper Van Beetoven

Spybeat - Langhornes

Rock and Roll Can Rescue The World - Electric Eel Shock

Cobra Skullifornia - Cobra Skulls

The Prow - Voivod

Underworld - Brody Dalle

Sinister Rouge - Bad Religion 

9th Street - The Soviettes 

Grandpa’s Not A Racist (He Just Voted For One) - The Dead Milkmen 

Alive - Together Pangea 

Not A Crime - Gogol Bordello

Choking On Your Insides - M.O.T.O.

Wasted - The Runaways 

Me and the Boys - NRBQ

Fuel My Fire - L7

Break - Fugazi

The Woman Who Was Also a Mongoose - The Dead Milkmen 

Leave It Alone - NOFX

Lethal Lolita - The Red Aunts

Bob - NOFX

Number One BIlnd - Veruca Salt 

Dismantle Me - The Distillers 

Homesick - Skinny Girl Diet 

Ill in the Head - Dead Kennedys 

Yea - Lunachicks 

Come Out and Play - The Offspring

Red Shadows - T.S.O.L.

Spit - Slutever 

Not Superstitious - Leatherface

Ex Lion Tamer - Wire

 

