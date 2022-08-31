The Degeneration Graphic

"No sound is heard from unit two

When there was once so much to do"

Kids of the Black Hole- Adolescents

Waiting Room- Fugazi

Human Fly-The Cramps

Roots Radical-Rancid

Pet Semetary- The Ramones

Neat Neat Neat – The Damned

Chemical Warfare – Dead Kennedys

Ex Lion Tamer- Wire

Politicians in My Eyes- Death

Eighties-Killing Joke

Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)- Amyl and The Sniffers

Democracy- Adolescents

Drain The Blood- The Distillers

Bro Hymm- Pennywise

Rebel Girl- Bikini Kill

Lost in The Supermarket-The Clash

Strange-Wire

Wild Thing- X

At My Job- Dead Kennedys

Revolution-Pennywise

Amoeba-Adolescents

Sonic Reducer- Dead Boys

TV Party – Black Flag

Salad Days- Minor Threat

Bloodstains-Agent Orange

Teenage Kicks-The Undertones

What do I get- Buzzcocks

Don’t Wanna Know if You are lonely- Husker Du

Blank Generation- Richard Hell and the voidoids

Corona- Minutemen

Kiss me Deadly- Generation X

