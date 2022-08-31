The Degeneration Graphic

"It's 7am on a brand new day

I'm gonna start it in the perfect way

Put the greatest record on"

Noise. Noise, Noise- The Damned

Damaged Goods- Gang of Four

Shed- Title Fight

Seeing Double at the Triple Rock- NOFX

Miss Murder- AFI

The Wars End- Rancid

Give Me the Cure- Fugazi

Steppin’ Stone- Minor Threat

Life Goes On- The Damned

Moon Over Marin- Dead Kennedys

Fire in the Rain – Agent Orange

I Wanna Be Sedated- Ramones

Fences- Destroy Boys

Straight to Hell- The Clash

Everything Turns Grey- Agent Orange

Turn Over- Fugazi

Wrecking Crew- Adolcescents

Insubordination- Voodoo Glow Skulls

Rise Above- Black Flag

The Foundation of Decay – My Chemical Romance

Search and Destroy- The Stooges

Falling Apart- Zebrahead

A Decade Under The Influence- Taking Back Sunday

21st Century Digital Boy- Bad Religion

Press Gang- The Murder City Devils

L.A. Girl- Adolescents

God Save The Queen- Sex Pistols

Wild in the Streets- Circle Jerks

Sound System- Operation Ivy

Don’t Cry Wolf- The Damned

Something I Learned Today- Husker Du

Sheena Is A Punk Rocker- Ramones

