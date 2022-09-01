The Degeneration Graphic

"Leave it alone, follow the grain

We couldn't stop the irresistible force

Leave it the same, change with the leaves

Bringing in the sheaves, bringing in the old"

NOFX-Leave It Alone

The Monks- I Hate You

Fugazi- Arpeggiator

Gang of Four- I Found That Essence Rare

Saccharine Trust-A Human Certainty

The Brains-The Monster Within

No Cash-A Better Tomorrow

Agent Orange – Bored of You

The Damned – Melody Lee

The Wipers – Youth of America

Rancid – Salvation

The Offspring – Come Out and Play

Pennywise – Alien

Zebrahead – Hell Yeah!

Tiger Army – Nocturnal

AFI – The Boy Who Destroyed The World

Choking Victim – 500 Channels

Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards – To Have And To Have Not

McRad – Weakness

Bad Brains – Don’t Bother Me

Bad Religion – Big Bang

Sublime – Same In The End

Naked Raygun – Rat Patrol

Transplants – California Babylon

Choking Victim – Born to Die

Rocket From The Crypt – I’m Not Invisible

The Suicide Machines – High Anxiety

The Lillingtons – War Of The Worlds

Black Flag – Black Coffee

D.I. – Johnny’s Got a Problem

D.O.A. – That’s Progress

Baby Guts – Staplegun

Slutever - Spit

Load comments