The Degeneration Graphic

“When we have nothing left to give

There will be no reason for us to live

But when we have nothing left to lose”

Fugazi – Merchandise

At The Drive-In – One Armed Scissor

Jawbreaker – Fireman

Minutemen – Cut

Hüsker Dü – Makes No Sense At All

Gang of Four -  Glass

Oingo Boingo – Dead Or Alive

Agent Orange – Too Young to Die

Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate

L7 – Fuel My Fire

Fugazi – Suggestion        

The Replacements – Takin’ a Ride

The Breeders – Saints

The Cramps – Garbageman

Killing Joke – The Wait

The Jesus Lizard- Thumper

Egg Hunt – We All Fall Down

Wipers – Doom Town

Sonic Youth – Catholic Block

Scratch Acid – She Said

Slutever – Spit

The 5.6.7.8’s – Bomb the Twist

Lunachicks – Crash

Wipers – Youth of America

Dead Kennedys – Ill in the Head

The Offspring – Gotta Get Away

The Casualties – We Are All We Have

Black Flag – The Bars

Load comments