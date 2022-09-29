The Degeneration Graphic

“Didn't wanna see anybody

Feeling alright, having a good time heh”

The Damned – Looking at You

Dead Kennedys – Your Emotions

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

Descendents – Coolidge

T.S.O.L. – Red Shadows

The Offspring – Gotta Get Away

Sleater-Kinney – Modern Girl

Social Distortion – Story of My Life

Bad Religion – Anxiety

Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Womanarchist

Ramones – Beat on the Brat

The Cramps – I Can’t Hardly Stand It

The Jam – In The City

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Radio Radio

Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun

The Undertones – Hypnotised

Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty

Hüsker Dü– Pink Turns to Blue

Descendents – Good Good Things

Joe Jackson – Got The Time

Fugazi – Bed For The Scraping

Death – Keep On Knocking

Minor Threat – Stumped

Wire – Three Girl Rhumba

Dag Nasty – Circles

Minutemen – The Glory of Man

Sonic Youth – Incinerate

Dead Kennedys – Soup is Good Food

The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead

Bad Religion – No Control

Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind

NOFX – Leave It Alone

Leatherface – Not Superstitious

The Replacements – Take Me Down to the Hospital

Ramones – Psycho Therapy

Fugazi – Do you Like Me

