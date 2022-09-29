“Didn't wanna see anybody
Feeling alright, having a good time heh”
The Damned – Looking at You
Dead Kennedys – Your Emotions
L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
Descendents – Coolidge
T.S.O.L. – Red Shadows
The Offspring – Gotta Get Away
Sleater-Kinney – Modern Girl
Social Distortion – Story of My Life
Bad Religion – Anxiety
Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Womanarchist
Ramones – Beat on the Brat
The Cramps – I Can’t Hardly Stand It
The Jam – In The City
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Radio Radio
Violent Femmes – Blister In The Sun
The Undertones – Hypnotised
Gang Of Four – To Hell With Poverty
Hüsker Dü– Pink Turns to Blue
Descendents – Good Good Things
Joe Jackson – Got The Time
Fugazi – Bed For The Scraping
Death – Keep On Knocking
Minor Threat – Stumped
Wire – Three Girl Rhumba
Dag Nasty – Circles
Minutemen – The Glory of Man
Sonic Youth – Incinerate
Dead Kennedys – Soup is Good Food
The Vandals – My Girlfriend’s Dead
Bad Religion – No Control
Buzzcocks – I Don’t Mind
NOFX – Leave It Alone
Leatherface – Not Superstitious
The Replacements – Take Me Down to the Hospital
Ramones – Psycho Therapy
Fugazi – Do you Like Me