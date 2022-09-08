The Degeneration Graphic

“God save the queen

The fascist regime

They made you a moron

A potential H bomb”

Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen

Hüsker Dü– Sorry Somehow

Kitchen and the Plastic Spoons – Liberty

Bad Religion – I Want to Conquer the World

Siouxsie and The Banshees – The Passenger

Daisy Chainsaw – Dog With Sharper Teeth

C.C.T.V. – Anxiety

Johnny Thunder & The Heartbreakers – Born to Lose

X-Ray Spex – I Am a Poseur

The Rezillos – Flying Saucer Attack

Wipers – Over the Edge

Zero Boys – Civilization’s Dying

Wipers – Mystery

Buzzcocks – Harmony In My Head

The Damned – Smash It Up – Pts. 1 & 2

New York Dolls – Trash

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Icon

The Cramps – TV Set

Wire – Dot Dash

The Dickies – Fan Mail

The Slits – Instant Hit

Joe Strummer – Love Kills

Oblivions – Bad Man

Killing Joke – Change

Suburban Lawns – Anything

The Mountain Goats – See America Right

The Nerves – When You Find Out

Television – See No Evil

Suicide – Ghost Rider

Mind Spiders – You Are Dead

Scratch Acid – Cannibal

