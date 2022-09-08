“God save the queen
The fascist regime
They made you a moron
A potential H bomb”
Sex Pistols – God Save The Queen
Hüsker Dü– Sorry Somehow
Kitchen and the Plastic Spoons – Liberty
Bad Religion – I Want to Conquer the World
Siouxsie and The Banshees – The Passenger
Daisy Chainsaw – Dog With Sharper Teeth
C.C.T.V. – Anxiety
Johnny Thunder & The Heartbreakers – Born to Lose
X-Ray Spex – I Am a Poseur
The Rezillos – Flying Saucer Attack
Wipers – Over the Edge
Zero Boys – Civilization’s Dying
Wipers – Mystery
Buzzcocks – Harmony In My Head
The Damned – Smash It Up – Pts. 1 & 2
New York Dolls – Trash
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Icon
The Cramps – TV Set
Wire – Dot Dash
The Dickies – Fan Mail
The Slits – Instant Hit
Joe Strummer – Love Kills
Oblivions – Bad Man
Killing Joke – Change
Suburban Lawns – Anything
The Mountain Goats – See America Right
The Nerves – When You Find Out
Television – See No Evil
Suicide – Ghost Rider
Mind Spiders – You Are Dead
Scratch Acid – Cannibal