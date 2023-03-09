The Degeneration Graphic

FUNDRAISER EDITION!!

Adolescents - Amoeba 

Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers - Born to Lose

Zero Boys - Civilization’s Dying 

Bad Relegion - Do The Paranoid Style 

Fugazi - Ex-Spectator 

The Damned - Fan Club

Fugazi - Give Me the Cure

The Cramps - Human Fly 

Social Distortion - I Was Wrong 

The Clash - Janie Jones 

Adolecents - Kids of the Black Hole 

The Damned - Love Song

Self-Checkout Renaissance - The Medical Gaze 

X - Nausea

Skinny Girl Diet - Okay

The Soviettes - Paranoia Cha Cha Cha!

Circle Jerks - Question Authority 

Wipers - Return of the Rat

Ramones - Spiderman 

Agent Orange - Too Young to Die 

DEVO - Uncontrollable Urge 

American Hi-Fi - Vertigo 

Dead Kennedys - When Ya Get Drafted 

The Lillingtons - X-Ray Specs

Nirvana - You KNow You’re Right 

The Cranberries - Zombie 

Generation X - One Hundred Punks 

Wire - 1 2 X U

Plain White T’s - Song 2

Dead Kenedys - Moon Over Marin 

The Damned - Ignite 

Generation X - Kiss Me Deadly

 

 

Load comments