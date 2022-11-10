This week on The Degeneration, Vertigo presents Duck for Cover II. A sequel to the first cover show Vertigo did for The Degeneration during the summer. So many songs turned into punk rock or punk rock songs turned into something else! A classic aspect of the punk scene revisited with more bang and more buck! And, who knows, maybe a third is on its way too!
“I met her in a club down in old Soho
Where you drink champagne
It tastes just like Cherry Cola, C-O-L-A Cola”
Lola – Raincoats (Originally By Ray Davies and The Kinks)
Cherrybomb – Bratmobile (Originally By The Runaways)
Rainbow Connection – Me First and The Gimmie Gimmies (Originally By Kermit The Frog)
Blitzkrieg Bob – Shonen Knife (Originally By The Ramones)
California Dreamin’ – The Faction (Originally By The Mommas and The Pappas)
Hanging on the Telephone – The Nerves (Originally By Blondie)
Institutionalized – Senses Fail (Originally By Suicidal Tendencies)
Youth of America – Melvins (Originally By Wipers)
Sunshine Superman – Hüsker Dü (Originally By Donovan)
Theme From Halloween – Los Straitjackets (Originally By John Carpenter)
Science Fiction Double Feature – Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Originally From Rocky Horror Picture Show)
Should I Stay or Should I Go – Anti-Flag (Originally By The Clash)
Summer Lovin’ – The Vandals (Originally from Grease)
I Melt With You – Mest (Originally By Modern English)
Forever Young – So They Say (Originally By Alphaville)
Someone Like You – Ice Nine Kills (Originally By Adele)
9 to 5 – Millencolin (Originally By Dolly Parton)
Mrs. Robinson – The Lemonheads (Originally By Simon & Garfunkel)
White Wedding – Murderdolls (Originally By Billy Idol )
Rebel Yell – Children Of Bodom (Originally By Billy Idol )
Go Your Own Way – The Cranberries (Originally By Fleetwood Mac)
All the Things She Said – Madbones (Originally By t.A.T.u)
If The Kids Are United – Rancid (Originally By Sham 69)
Message In A Bottle – Leatherface (Originally By The Police)
Song 2 – Plain White T’s (Originally By Blur)
Eloise – The Damned (Originally By Barry Ryan)
Mama Mia – Human Hamster Hybrids (Originally By ABBA)
The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana (Originally By David Bowie)
Ziggy Stardust – Bauhaus (Originally By David Bowie)
Phantom of the Opera Song – Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Originally By Andrew Lloyd Webber)
I Fought The Law – Dead Kennedys (Originally By The Clash)
Sounds of Silence – The Dickies (Originally By Simon & Garfunkel)
I Get Around – Pennywise (Originally By The Beach Boys)
Rock Lobster – dead horse (Originally By The B-52’s)