The Degeneration Graphic

This week on The Degeneration, Vertigo presents Duck for Cover II. A sequel to the first cover show Vertigo did for The Degeneration during the summer. So many songs turned into punk rock or punk rock songs turned into something else! A classic aspect of the punk scene revisited with more bang and more buck! And, who knows, maybe a third is on its way too!

“I met her in a club down in old Soho

Where you drink champagne

It tastes just like Cherry Cola, C-O-L-A Cola”

Lola – Raincoats (Originally By Ray Davies and The Kinks)

Cherrybomb – Bratmobile (Originally By The Runaways)

Rainbow Connection – Me First and The Gimmie Gimmies (Originally By Kermit The Frog)

Blitzkrieg Bob – Shonen Knife (Originally By The Ramones)

California Dreamin’ – The Faction (Originally By The Mommas and The Pappas)

Hanging on the Telephone – The Nerves (Originally By Blondie)

Institutionalized – Senses Fail (Originally By Suicidal Tendencies)

Youth of America – Melvins (Originally By Wipers)

Sunshine Superman – Hüsker Dü (Originally By Donovan)

Theme From Halloween – Los Straitjackets (Originally By John Carpenter)

Science Fiction Double Feature – Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Originally From Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Should I Stay or Should I Go – Anti-Flag (Originally By The Clash)

Summer Lovin’ – The Vandals (Originally from Grease)

I Melt With You – Mest (Originally By Modern English)

Forever Young – So They Say (Originally By Alphaville)

Someone Like You – Ice Nine Kills (Originally By Adele)

9 to 5 – Millencolin (Originally By Dolly Parton)

Mrs. Robinson – The Lemonheads (Originally By Simon & Garfunkel)

White Wedding – Murderdolls (Originally By Billy Idol )

Rebel Yell – Children Of Bodom (Originally By Billy Idol )

Go Your Own Way – The Cranberries (Originally By Fleetwood Mac)

All the Things She Said – Madbones (Originally By  t.A.T.u)

If The Kids Are United – Rancid (Originally By Sham 69)

Message In A Bottle – Leatherface (Originally By The Police)

Song 2 – Plain White T’s (Originally By Blur)

Eloise – The Damned (Originally By Barry Ryan)

Mama Mia – Human Hamster Hybrids (Originally By ABBA)

The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana (Originally By David Bowie)

Ziggy Stardust – Bauhaus (Originally By David Bowie)

Phantom of the Opera Song – Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Originally By Andrew Lloyd Webber)

I Fought The Law – Dead Kennedys (Originally By The Clash)

Sounds of Silence – The Dickies (Originally By Simon & Garfunkel)

I Get Around – Pennywise (Originally By The Beach Boys)

Rock Lobster – dead horse (Originally By The B-52’s)

