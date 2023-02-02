Vertigo brings you the third installment in his punk covers show!!
Minor Threat - 12XU (Originally Performed by Wire)
Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl - Nausea (Originally Performed by X)
New Found Glory - Let It Go (Originally Perfomed by Idina Menzel)
I Prevail - Blank Space (Originally Performed by Taylor Swift)
Our Last Night - Running Up That Hill (Originally Performed by Kate Bush)
Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal (Originally Performed by Michael Jackson)
The Almost - Free Fallin’ (Originally Performed by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)
Midtown - Your Love (Originally Performed by The Outfield)
Kid With Man Head - Hotel California (Originally Performed by The Eagles)
My Chemical Romance, The Used - Under Pressure (Originally Performed by Queen & David Bowie)
Copeland - Black Hole Sun (Originally Performed by Soundgarden)
New Found Glory - My Heart Will Go On (Originally Performed by Celine Dion)
The Punkies - Help (Originally Performed by The Beatles)
Pennywise - Surfing U.S.A. (Originally Performed by Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys)
Nicotine - Final Countdown (Originally Performed by Europe)
Me First and The Gimme Gimmies - Ain’t No Sunshine (Originally Perfomed By Bill Withers)
Slapshot - Big Mouth Strikes Again (Originaly Perfomed By The Smiths)
Lagwagon - Bad Moon Rising (Originally Performed By Creedence Clearwater Revival)
The Suicide Machines - I Never Promised You A Rose Garden (Originally Performed By Lynn Anderson)
The Lemonhead - Mrs. Robinson (Originally Performed by Simon & Garfunkle)
Anthrax - I Got The Time (Originally Performed by Joe Jackson)
L7, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - Fake Friends
The Dirty Nil - Surrender (Originally Performed by Cheap Trick)
Sharp Shock - Silly Girl (Originally Performed by The Decendents)
Green Day - Kids in America (Originally Performed by Kim Wilde)
The Interrupters - Bad Guy (Originally Performed by Billie Eilish)
Nomy - The Kid’s Aren’t All Right (Originally Performed by Offspring)
Living In Fiction - Your Love (Originally Performed by The Outfield)
Straight Outta Junior High - Total Eclipse of The Heart (Originally Performed by Bonnie Tyler)
Down By Law - 500 Miles (Originally Performed by The Proclaimers)
New Found Glory - Eye of The Tiger (Originally Performed by Survivor)
Me First and The Gimme Gimmies - Uptown Girl (Originally Performed by Billy Joel)
Goldfinger - 99 Red Balloons (Originally Performed by Nena)
Skull Cult - Syco Killer (Originally Perfomed by Talking Heads)
The Meteor - Paranoid (Originally Perfomed by Black Sabbath)
The Offspring - Blitzkrieg Bop (Originally Perfomed by The Ramones)
Two Minutes to Late Night - Where is My Mind? (Originally Performed by The Pixies)