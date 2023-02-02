The Degeneration Graphic

Vertigo brings you the third installment in his punk covers show!!

Minor Threat - 12XU (Originally Performed by Wire)

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl - Nausea (Originally Performed by X)

New Found Glory - Let It Go (Originally Perfomed by Idina Menzel)

I Prevail - Blank Space (Originally Performed by Taylor Swift)

Our Last Night - Running Up That Hill (Originally Performed by Kate Bush)

Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal (Originally Performed by Michael Jackson)

The Almost - Free Fallin’ (Originally Performed by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)

Midtown - Your Love (Originally Performed by The Outfield)

Kid With Man Head - Hotel California (Originally Performed by The Eagles)

My Chemical Romance, The Used - Under Pressure (Originally Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

Copeland - Black Hole Sun (Originally Performed by Soundgarden)

New Found Glory - My Heart Will Go On (Originally Performed by Celine Dion)

The Punkies - Help (Originally Performed by The Beatles)

Pennywise - Surfing U.S.A. (Originally Performed by Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys)

Nicotine - Final Countdown (Originally Performed by Europe)

Me First and The Gimme Gimmies - Ain’t No Sunshine (Originally Perfomed By Bill Withers)

Slapshot - Big Mouth Strikes Again (Originaly Perfomed By The Smiths)

Lagwagon - Bad Moon Rising (Originally Performed By Creedence Clearwater Revival)

The Suicide Machines - I Never Promised You A Rose Garden (Originally Performed By Lynn Anderson)

The Lemonhead - Mrs. Robinson (Originally Performed by Simon & Garfunkle)

Anthrax - I Got The Time (Originally Performed by Joe Jackson)

L7, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts - Fake Friends 

The Dirty Nil - Surrender (Originally Performed by Cheap Trick)

Sharp Shock -  Silly Girl (Originally Performed by The Decendents)

Green Day - Kids in America (Originally Performed by Kim Wilde)

The Interrupters - Bad Guy (Originally Performed by Billie Eilish)

Nomy - The Kid’s Aren’t All Right (Originally Performed by Offspring)

Living In Fiction - Your Love (Originally Performed by The Outfield)

Straight Outta Junior High - Total Eclipse of The Heart (Originally Performed by Bonnie Tyler)

Down By Law - 500 Miles (Originally Performed by The Proclaimers)

New Found Glory - Eye of The Tiger (Originally Performed by Survivor)

Me First and The Gimme Gimmies - Uptown Girl (Originally Performed by Billy Joel)

Goldfinger - 99 Red Balloons (Originally Performed by Nena)

Skull Cult - Syco Killer (Originally Perfomed by Talking Heads)

The Meteor - Paranoid (Originally Perfomed by Black Sabbath) 

The Offspring - Blitzkrieg Bop (Originally Perfomed by The Ramones)

Two Minutes to Late Night - Where is My Mind? (Originally Performed by The Pixies)

 

