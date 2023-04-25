The Degeneration Graphic

These Boots Are Made For Walking - Pure Hell (Nancy Sinatra)

 Black Betty - Divinity Roxx (Ram Jam)

Red Right Hand - Iggy Pop, Jarvis Cocker (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)

Self Esteem - 311 (The Offspring)

Losing My Religion - Movements (R.E.M.)

Garbage Man - William Shatner (The Cramps)

Monster Mash - The Kids of Widney High (

Bobby Pickett)

Gary Come Home - Suburban Paradise (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Beat On The Brat - “Weird Al” Yankovic (Ramones)

Pet Sematary - Groovie Goulies (Ramones)

Ruby Soho - The Dollyrots (Rancid)

Science Fiction/Double Feature - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rocky Horror Picture Show)

Institutionalized - Brak (Suicidal Tendencies)

People Who Died - Against Me (The Jim Caroll Band)

Rebel Girl - Melvins, Teri Gender Bender (Bikini Kill)

Paint It Black - The Avengers (The Rolling Stones)

War Pigs - Alice Donut (Black Sabath)

Fortunate Son - Circle Jerks (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

Ever Fallen In Love (With someone you shouldn’t’ve) - Le Butcherettes (The Buzzcocks)

Surrender - The Dirty Nil  (Cheep Trick)

Eye of The Tiger - New Found Glory (Survivor)

In Too Deep - Slow Pulp (Sum 41)

The kids aren’t All right - Nomy (Offspring)

Psychotherapy - Shonen Knife (Ramones)

Sailor Moon - Osaka Popstar 

Da Doo Ron Ron / I Wanna Be Sedated - The Dolly Rots (The Crystals / Ramones)

I Wanna Hold Your Hand - Melvins (The Beatles)

Beautiful - Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Cristina Agulara)

City of New Orleans - Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Arlo Guthrie)

Cherry Bomb - L7 (The Runaways)

The Metro - The Interrupters (Berlin)

The 11th Hour - The Interrupters (Rancid)

Ain’t No Sunshine - Radkey (Bill Withers)

Psycho Killer - One Bad Son (Talking Heads)

Sheena is a Punk Rocker - Die Toten Hosen (Ramones)

Bloodstains - L7 (Agent Orange) 

Rudy Cholo - Manic Hispanic (Rancid 

The House of the rising sun - Jello Biafra, The raunch and soul all stars (The Animals)

 

Load comments