These Boots Are Made For Walking - Pure Hell (Nancy Sinatra)
Black Betty - Divinity Roxx (Ram Jam)
Red Right Hand - Iggy Pop, Jarvis Cocker (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)
Self Esteem - 311 (The Offspring)
Losing My Religion - Movements (R.E.M.)
Garbage Man - William Shatner (The Cramps)
Monster Mash - The Kids of Widney High (
Bobby Pickett)
Gary Come Home - Suburban Paradise (SpongeBob SquarePants)
Beat On The Brat - “Weird Al” Yankovic (Ramones)
Pet Sematary - Groovie Goulies (Ramones)
Ruby Soho - The Dollyrots (Rancid)
Science Fiction/Double Feature - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rocky Horror Picture Show)
Institutionalized - Brak (Suicidal Tendencies)
People Who Died - Against Me (The Jim Caroll Band)
Rebel Girl - Melvins, Teri Gender Bender (Bikini Kill)
Paint It Black - The Avengers (The Rolling Stones)
War Pigs - Alice Donut (Black Sabath)
Fortunate Son - Circle Jerks (Creedence Clearwater Revival)
Ever Fallen In Love (With someone you shouldn’t’ve) - Le Butcherettes (The Buzzcocks)
Surrender - The Dirty Nil (Cheep Trick)
Eye of The Tiger - New Found Glory (Survivor)
In Too Deep - Slow Pulp (Sum 41)
The kids aren’t All right - Nomy (Offspring)
Psychotherapy - Shonen Knife (Ramones)
Sailor Moon - Osaka Popstar
Da Doo Ron Ron / I Wanna Be Sedated - The Dolly Rots (The Crystals / Ramones)
I Wanna Hold Your Hand - Melvins (The Beatles)
Beautiful - Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Cristina Agulara)
City of New Orleans - Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies (Arlo Guthrie)
Cherry Bomb - L7 (The Runaways)
The Metro - The Interrupters (Berlin)
The 11th Hour - The Interrupters (Rancid)
Ain’t No Sunshine - Radkey (Bill Withers)
Psycho Killer - One Bad Son (Talking Heads)
Sheena is a Punk Rocker - Die Toten Hosen (Ramones)
Bloodstains - L7 (Agent Orange)
Rudy Cholo - Manic Hispanic (Rancid
The House of the rising sun - Jello Biafra, The raunch and soul all stars (The Animals)