The Degeneration Graphic

Vertigo presents a musical tribute to the music that inspired the recently concluded comic and short-lived televison show Deadly Class by writer Rick Remender and artist Wes Craig. Deadly Class is soaked with punk rock and, after 56 issues and 1 season, its time to pay its due 2 hours of the music that inspired it.

"We say noise is for heroes (heroes)

Leave the music for zeros (zeros)

Noise Noise Noise is for heroes (heroes)"

The Damned – Noise Noise Noise

Reagan Youth – Reagan Youth

Adolescents – Kids of the Black Hole

The Cure – Snakepit

The Cure -The Funeral Party

T.S.O.L. – Die For Me

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Carousel

Agent Orange – This Is Not the End

Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot (Album Version)

Killing Joke – Love Like Blood

Dag Nasty – Never Go Back

Pixies – Bone Machine

Mogwai – Kids Will Be Skeletons

Jawbreaker – Save Your Generation

Elliott Smith – Fond Farewell

Love and Rockets – Mirror People

Love and Rockets – Saudade

Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr

Black Flag – Rise Above

The Clash – Clampdown

Youth Brigade – Sink with California

Agent Orange – Too Young to Die

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon

Killing Joke – Eighties

Misfits – London Dungeon

The Damned – Melody Lee

Load comments