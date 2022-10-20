Vertigo presents a musical tribute to the music that inspired the recently concluded comic and short-lived televison show Deadly Class by writer Rick Remender and artist Wes Craig. Deadly Class is soaked with punk rock and, after 56 issues and 1 season, its time to pay its due 2 hours of the music that inspired it.
"We say noise is for heroes (heroes)
Leave the music for zeros (zeros)
Noise Noise Noise is for heroes (heroes)"
The Damned – Noise Noise Noise
Reagan Youth – Reagan Youth
Adolescents – Kids of the Black Hole
The Cure – Snakepit
The Cure -The Funeral Party
T.S.O.L. – Die For Me
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Carousel
Agent Orange – This Is Not the End
Sonic Youth – Teen Age Riot (Album Version)
Killing Joke – Love Like Blood
Dag Nasty – Never Go Back
Pixies – Bone Machine
Mogwai – Kids Will Be Skeletons
Jawbreaker – Save Your Generation
Elliott Smith – Fond Farewell
Love and Rockets – Mirror People
Love and Rockets – Saudade
Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr
Black Flag – Rise Above
The Clash – Clampdown
Youth Brigade – Sink with California
Agent Orange – Too Young to Die
Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
Killing Joke – Eighties
Misfits – London Dungeon
The Damned – Melody Lee