"Ever fallen in love with someone
Ever fallen in love, in love with someone
Ever fallen in love, in love with someone
You shouldn't have fallen in love with"
Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)
The Offspring – Self Esteem
The Damned – Love Song
The Damned – See Her Tonite
Ramones – She’s the One
The Distillers – Beat Your Heart Out
The Clash – Brand New Cadillac
Fugazi – Do You Like Me
Social Distortion – Let It Be Me
Operation Ivy – Bombshell
Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
Squirtgun – Burn for You
The Casualties – Punk Rock Love
Richard Hell – Love Comes in Spurts
The Damned – Melody Lee
Rancid – She’s Automatic
X- The World’s a Mess; it’s in My Kiss
The Suicide Machines – I Never Promised You A Rose Garden
Jawbreaker – Want
Descendants – Good Good Things
Crimpshrine – Pretty Mess
Misfits – Some Kinda Hate
Wipers – Telepathic Love
The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
Sonic Youth – Reena
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Love In A Void
The Modern Lovers – I Wanna Sleep In Your Arms
The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored
Descendants – Without Love
Ramones – She’s a Sensation
NOFX – Falling In Love
Rites of Spring – For Want Of
7 Seconds – Trust
Slant 6 – Partner in Crime
The Exploding Hearts – I’m a Pretender
Sleater-Kinney – Oh!
Vivian Girls – Going Insane