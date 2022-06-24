The Degeneration Graphic

"Ever fallen in love with someone

Ever fallen in love, in love with someone

Ever fallen in love, in love with someone

You shouldn't have fallen in love with"

Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)

The Offspring – Self Esteem

The Damned – Love Song

The Damned – See Her Tonite

Ramones – She’s the One

The Distillers – Beat Your Heart Out

The Clash – Brand New Cadillac

Fugazi – Do You Like Me

Social Distortion – Let It Be Me

Operation Ivy – Bombshell

Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend       

Squirtgun – Burn for You

The Casualties – Punk Rock Love

Richard Hell – Love Comes in Spurts

The Damned – Melody Lee

Rancid – She’s Automatic

X- The World’s a Mess; it’s in My Kiss

The Suicide Machines – I Never Promised You A Rose Garden

Jawbreaker – Want

Descendants – Good Good Things

Crimpshrine – Pretty Mess

Misfits – Some Kinda Hate

Wipers – Telepathic Love

The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?

Sonic Youth – Reena

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Love In A Void

The Modern Lovers – I Wanna Sleep In Your Arms

The Stone Roses – I Wanna Be Adored

Descendants – Without Love

Ramones – She’s a Sensation

NOFX – Falling In Love

Rites of Spring – For Want Of

7 Seconds – Trust

Slant 6 – Partner in Crime

The Exploding Hearts – I’m a Pretender

Sleater-Kinney – Oh!

Vivian Girls – Going Insane

