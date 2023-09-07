The Degeneration Graphic

Kick Out The Jams - MC5 (1969)

Vicious - Lou Reed (1972)

Search and Destroy - The Stooges (1973)

It’s Too Late - New York Dolls (1974)

California Sun - The Dictators (1975)

Cherry Bomb - The Runaways (1976)

Hand of Law - Radio Birdman (1977)

I’m Stranded - The Saints (1977)

Submission - Sex Pistols (1977)

5 Minutes - The Stranglers (1977)

Fast Cars - Buzzcocks (1978)

One Hundred Punks - Generation X (1978)

Ain’t That Nothin’ - Television (1978)

I Wanna Be Sedated - Ramones (1978)

Suburban Relapse - Siouxsie and the Banshees (1978)

Disorder - Joy Division (1979)

Return the Gift - Gang of Four (1979)

London Calling - The Clash (1979)

Pulling Mussels (From The Shell) - Squeeze (1980)

I Was A Teenage Werewolf - The Cramps (1980)

Viva Las Vegas - Dead Kennedys (1980)

Walk Like Me - Blondie (1980)

Lust To Love - The Go-Go’s (1980)

Everything Turns Grey - Agent Orange (1981)

Damaged 1 - Black Flag (1981)

Banned in D.C. - Bad Brains (1982)

Protest and Survive - Discharge (1982)

Die, Die My Darling - Misfits (1983)

Silly Girl - Descendants (1985)

Like An Outlaw (For You) - Social Distortion (1988)

Bad Mouth - Fugazi (1989)

Load comments