Kick Out The Jams - MC5 (1969)
Vicious - Lou Reed (1972)
Search and Destroy - The Stooges (1973)
It’s Too Late - New York Dolls (1974)
California Sun - The Dictators (1975)
Cherry Bomb - The Runaways (1976)
Hand of Law - Radio Birdman (1977)
I’m Stranded - The Saints (1977)
Submission - Sex Pistols (1977)
5 Minutes - The Stranglers (1977)
Fast Cars - Buzzcocks (1978)
One Hundred Punks - Generation X (1978)
Ain’t That Nothin’ - Television (1978)
I Wanna Be Sedated - Ramones (1978)
Suburban Relapse - Siouxsie and the Banshees (1978)
Disorder - Joy Division (1979)
Return the Gift - Gang of Four (1979)
London Calling - The Clash (1979)
Pulling Mussels (From The Shell) - Squeeze (1980)
I Was A Teenage Werewolf - The Cramps (1980)
Viva Las Vegas - Dead Kennedys (1980)
Walk Like Me - Blondie (1980)
Lust To Love - The Go-Go’s (1980)
Everything Turns Grey - Agent Orange (1981)
Damaged 1 - Black Flag (1981)
Banned in D.C. - Bad Brains (1982)
Protest and Survive - Discharge (1982)
Die, Die My Darling - Misfits (1983)
Silly Girl - Descendants (1985)
Like An Outlaw (For You) - Social Distortion (1988)
Bad Mouth - Fugazi (1989)