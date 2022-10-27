The Degeneration Graphic

This Week, The Degeneration presents “Punk is (Un)Dead”. Vertigo brings you 2 hours of horror punk from the likes of Misfits, The Cramps, The Damned, and more along with 3 separate songs just called “Halloween”! Oh My! Vertigo is a self-proclaimed Halloween freak so he’s been waiting for this show for a long time! Sit back! Relax! & tune into the Degenerations. But I must warn you, once you tune in, you can’t tune out!

“I'm gonna take you where your body will lie

I'm gonna take you there, she said

I'm gonna show you where your life will end

This curse I cast, you're Pumpkinhead!”

Misfits – Pumpkinhead

The Cramps – I Was A Teenage Werewolf

The Dickies – Killer Klowns

Siouxsie and the Banshees –  Halloween

Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead

AFI – Halloween

The Damned – Thrill Kill

Misfits – Dig Up Her Bones

Ramones – Pet Sematary

The Cramps – Human Fly

Archangel – Nosferatu

Suicide – Ghost Rider

The Damned – Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Groovie Ghoulies – (She’s My) Vampire Girl

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Candyman

The Cramps – Surfing Dead

45 Grave – Evil

Concrete Blonde – Bloodletting

Rob Zombie – Living Dead GIrl

Dead Kennedys – Halloween

T.S.O.L. – Blackmagic

The B-52’s – Devil in My Car

 Oingo Boingo – Dead Or Alive

Los Straitjackets – Theme From Halloween

The Deadly Ones – Monster Surfing Time

Southern Culture on the Skids – Demon Death

Ramones – Howling at the Moon (Sha-La-La)

Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Science Fiction Double Feature

L7 – Monster

Joe Strummer – Love Kills

