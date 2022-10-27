This Week, The Degeneration presents “Punk is (Un)Dead”. Vertigo brings you 2 hours of horror punk from the likes of Misfits, The Cramps, The Damned, and more along with 3 separate songs just called “Halloween”! Oh My! Vertigo is a self-proclaimed Halloween freak so he’s been waiting for this show for a long time! Sit back! Relax! & tune into the Degenerations. But I must warn you, once you tune in, you can’t tune out!
“I'm gonna take you where your body will lie
I'm gonna take you there, she said
I'm gonna show you where your life will end
This curse I cast, you're Pumpkinhead!”
Misfits – Pumpkinhead
The Cramps – I Was A Teenage Werewolf
The Dickies – Killer Klowns
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Halloween
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
AFI – Halloween
The Damned – Thrill Kill
Misfits – Dig Up Her Bones
Ramones – Pet Sematary
The Cramps – Human Fly
Archangel – Nosferatu
Suicide – Ghost Rider
The Damned – Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
Groovie Ghoulies – (She’s My) Vampire Girl
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Candyman
The Cramps – Surfing Dead
45 Grave – Evil
Concrete Blonde – Bloodletting
Rob Zombie – Living Dead GIrl
Dead Kennedys – Halloween
T.S.O.L. – Blackmagic
The B-52’s – Devil in My Car
Oingo Boingo – Dead Or Alive
Los Straitjackets – Theme From Halloween
The Deadly Ones – Monster Surfing Time
Southern Culture on the Skids – Demon Death
Ramones – Howling at the Moon (Sha-La-La)
Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies – Science Fiction Double Feature
L7 – Monster
Joe Strummer – Love Kills