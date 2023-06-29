The Degeneration Graphic

Rebel Girl - Bikini Kill

Killin us - The Menstrual Cramps 

Who Treats You Right - Pansy Division 

Venus Lacy - Yeam Dresch

I Wann Be Your Joey Ramone - Sleater-Kinney

Boot - Tamar-Kali

Rococo Subersive - Sister George 

Godess, Pt. 4 - Longstocking

54rd & 3rd - Ramones

Church - Butch vs Femme

You Think You’re Tough - Hunx & His Punx

Sweet Cis Teen - Dazey and the Scouts

Zombie Graveyard Party - Be Your Own Pet

Sick Sad World - Nervus 

They/Them - Dream Nails 

She’s so Lovely - The Butchies

Boys Wanna Be Her - Peaches

Let’s Make Out - Dream Wife

What’s He Got That I Haven’t - Candy Panic Attack

Precious and Perfect - Sports Bra

Vixen - Destroy Boys 

JJ - Priests 

Peeling Off the Rind - Kermes 

Sissy Fists - Queen Zee

Help Me I’m Gay - Lambrini Girls 

Transgender Dysphoria Blues - Against Me!

Play the Field - Partner 

Kiss Me Girl - Hands Off Gretel 

Laura And Marty - Screaming Females 

Fifteen Minutes - Mike Krol

Neopet Graveyard - Gully Boys 

Hit the Back - Sorry Mom 

Kool - Meet Me @ The Altar 

Lipstick - WILLOW

Trans Girls Need Guns - Flummox

