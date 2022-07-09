“Don't create
Don't rebel
Have intuition
Can't decide”
The Slits – Typical Girls
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Date With The Night
Slant 6 – What Kind of Monster Are You?
Runaways – Dead End Justice
Lunachicks – Don’t Want You
Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows
Red Aunts – Lethal Lolita
Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl (1993 Version)
Siouxsie and The Banshees – Christine
The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket
The 5.6.7.8’s – I’m Blue
Sleater-Kinney – The Dog/ The Body
Kleenex – Ain’t You
The Slits – Instant Hit
X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial
L7 – Everglade
Vivian Girls – Where Do You Run To
The Breeders – Cannonball
Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage
Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out
The Gits – Second Skin
Slutever – 1994
Bikini Kill – Reject All American
Destroy Boys – Vixen
Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone
Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz
X – Nausea
Veruca Salt – All Hail Me
L7 – Fast & Frightening
The Breeders – Saints
Sleater-Kinney – I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
Elastica – Car Song
Babes In Toyland – He’s My Thing
Le Tigre – The the Empty
The Muffs – Oh Nina
Slutever – Maggot