The Degeneration Graphic

“Don't create

Don't rebel

Have intuition

Can't decide”

The Slits – Typical Girls

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Date With The Night

Slant 6 – What Kind of Monster Are You?

Runaways – Dead End Justice

Lunachicks – Don’t Want You

Gore Gore Girls – Where Evil Grows

Red Aunts – Lethal Lolita

Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl (1993 Version)

Siouxsie and The Banshees – Christine

The Raincoats – Fairytale in the Supermarket

The 5.6.7.8’s – I’m Blue

Sleater-Kinney – The Dog/ The Body

Kleenex – Ain’t You

The Slits – Instant Hit

X-Ray Spex – Art-I-Ficial

L7 – Everglade

Vivian Girls – Where Do You Run To

The Breeders – Cannonball

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage

Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out

The Gits – Second Skin

Slutever – 1994

Bikini Kill – Reject All American

Destroy Boys – Vixen

Blondie – Hanging On The Telephone

Amyl and The Sniffers – Hertz

X – Nausea

Veruca Salt – All Hail Me

L7 – Fast & Frightening

The Breeders – Saints

Sleater-Kinney – I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone

Elastica – Car Song

Babes In Toyland – He’s My Thing

Le Tigre – The the Empty

The Muffs – Oh Nina

Slutever – Maggot

