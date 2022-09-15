The Degeneration Graphic

“The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in

Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin

A nuclear era, but I have no fear

'Cause London is drowning

I, I live by the river”

The Clash – London Calling

Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the U.K.

Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United

The Stranglers – No More Heroes

U.K. Subs – Warhead

Gallows – London Is the Reason

The Clash – White Riot

The Damned – New Rose

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Love In A Void

Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)

The Slits – Typical Girls

Crass – Big a Little A

GBH – Race Against Time

The Rezillos – Bad Guy Reaction

The Ruts – Babylon’s Burning

AU Pairs – Shakedown

The Fall – Totally Wired

The Jam – Town Called Malice

X-Ray Spex- Oh Bondage Up Yours!

The Jam – Private Hell

Squeeze – Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)

Electric Eels – Agitated

The Damned – Machine Gun Etiquette

Cockney Rejects – Bad man

Generation X – Dancing With Myself

The Adicts – Viva La Revolution

The Lurkers – Ain’t Got a Clue

The Shapes – Wot’s For Lunch Mum? (Not Bean’s Again!)

Generation X – Ready Steady Go

