The Degeneration Graphic

This week, Vertigo pays tribute to AFROPUNK! Showcasing pioneers in punk as well as some present in the scene today!

Bad Brains - Banned in D.C.

Death - Politicians in my eyes 

Big Joanie - Fall Asleep

Pleasure Venom - Hive 

Fishbone - Freddie’s Dead

Crystal Axis - Leopold

Pure Hell - Thrillers of Oz

X-Ray Spex - Art-I- Ficial 

Bad Brains - House of Suffering 

Death - The Change 

Death - Playtime 

Fishbone - Subliminal Fascism

X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents

Meet me @ the altar - Beyond My Control 

TCIYF - Sorry Mom

Danny Denial - Entropy 

Maafa - Welfare

Bad Brains - Right Brigade

Death - Where do we go from here?

Bad Brains - At The Movies 

Pure Hell - Noise Addiction

Pleasure Venom - Deth

Pure Hell - Rot in the doghouse 

Dead Kennedys - Gone With My Mind

The 1865 - Buckshot 

Cree Summer - Curious White Boy

Madam So - Generation Y

The Black Tones - Plaid Paints  

Pleasure Venom - I can’t find my black lipstick 

Red Arkade - Set the World on Fire 

The Bellrays - Black Lightning 

Special Interest - Young, Gifted, Black, in leather 

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention 

Minority Threat - Protect and Serve

Cerebral Ballzy - Parade of Idiots 

Honeychild Coleman - Never goin home again (feat. Natureboy Jim Kelly)

 

Load comments