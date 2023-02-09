This week, Vertigo pays tribute to AFROPUNK! Showcasing pioneers in punk as well as some present in the scene today!
Bad Brains - Banned in D.C.
Death - Politicians in my eyes
Big Joanie - Fall Asleep
Pleasure Venom - Hive
Fishbone - Freddie’s Dead
Crystal Axis - Leopold
Pure Hell - Thrillers of Oz
X-Ray Spex - Art-I- Ficial
Bad Brains - House of Suffering
Death - The Change
Death - Playtime
Fishbone - Subliminal Fascism
X-Ray Spex - Germfree Adolescents
Meet me @ the altar - Beyond My Control
TCIYF - Sorry Mom
Danny Denial - Entropy
Maafa - Welfare
Bad Brains - Right Brigade
Death - Where do we go from here?
Bad Brains - At The Movies
Pure Hell - Noise Addiction
Pleasure Venom - Deth
Pure Hell - Rot in the doghouse
Dead Kennedys - Gone With My Mind
The 1865 - Buckshot
Cree Summer - Curious White Boy
Madam So - Generation Y
The Black Tones - Plaid Paints
Pleasure Venom - I can’t find my black lipstick
Red Arkade - Set the World on Fire
The Bellrays - Black Lightning
Special Interest - Young, Gifted, Black, in leather
Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention
Minority Threat - Protect and Serve
Cerebral Ballzy - Parade of Idiots
Honeychild Coleman - Never goin home again (feat. Natureboy Jim Kelly)