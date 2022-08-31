The Degeneration Graphic

“Cut away, cut away

Send transmission from the one armed scissor”

At The Drive-In – One Armed Scissor

Agent Orange – Too Young to Die

Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate

L7 – Fuel My Fire

Melvins – Honey Bucket

Fugazi – Suggestion        

The Muffs – Oh Nina

Minor Threat – Betray

Hüsker Dü– New Day Rising

The Replacements – Takin’ a Ride

Babes In Toyland – He’s My Thing

Mudhoney – Here Comes Sickness

The Breeders – Saints

The Cramps – Garbageman

Killing Joke – The Wait

The Jesus Lizard- Thumper

Egg Hunt – We All Fall Down

Wipers – Doom Town

Sonic Youth – Catholic Block

Minutemen – Cut

Scratch Acid – She Said

Slutever – Spit

The 5.6.7.8’s – Bomb the Twist

Lunachicks – Crash

Wipers – Youth of America

Dead Kennedys – Ill in the Head

The Offspring – Gotta Get Away

The Casualties – We Are All We Have

Black Flag – The Bars

The Damned – Anti-Pope

Joy Division - Warsaw

Load comments