“Cut away, cut away
Send transmission from the one armed scissor”
At The Drive-In – One Armed Scissor
Agent Orange – Too Young to Die
Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate
L7 – Fuel My Fire
Melvins – Honey Bucket
Fugazi – Suggestion
The Muffs – Oh Nina
Minor Threat – Betray
Hüsker Dü– New Day Rising
The Replacements – Takin’ a Ride
Babes In Toyland – He’s My Thing
Mudhoney – Here Comes Sickness
The Breeders – Saints
The Cramps – Garbageman
Killing Joke – The Wait
The Jesus Lizard- Thumper
Egg Hunt – We All Fall Down
Wipers – Doom Town
Sonic Youth – Catholic Block
Minutemen – Cut
Scratch Acid – She Said
Slutever – Spit
The 5.6.7.8’s – Bomb the Twist
Lunachicks – Crash
Wipers – Youth of America
Dead Kennedys – Ill in the Head
The Offspring – Gotta Get Away
The Casualties – We Are All We Have
Black Flag – The Bars
The Damned – Anti-Pope
Joy Division - Warsaw