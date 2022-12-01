The Degeneration Graphic

Vertigo brings you all of the best songs from all the playlist in 2022 from The Degenaration! Please Enjoy the best of the best!

NOFX – Linoleum

The Cramps – Human Fly

L7 – Hanging On The Telephone

NOFX – Go Your Own Way

Title Fight – Shed

The Damned – Life Goes On

The Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl

Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown

The Offspring – Self Esteem

Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With someone you shouldn’t’ve)

Fugazi – Blueprint

The Clash – The Guns of Brixton

Social Distortion – So Far Away

Bad Religion – Atomic Garden

The 5.6.7.8’s – I’m Blue

Slutever – 1984

Plain White T’s – Song 2

Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg Bop

Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate

Agent Orange – Too Young to Die

T.S.O.L. – Flowers by the Door

Wipers – Return of the Rat

Pennywise – Alien

Naked Raygun – Rat Patrol

Bad Religion – I Want to Conquer the World

Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers – Born to Lose

Jawbreaker – Fireman

Supersuckers – Born With A Tail

Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United

The Damned – New Rose

Dead Kennedys – Your Emotions

L7 – Pretend We’re Dead

The Dickies – Killer Klowns

Ramones – Pet Sematary

Jawbreaker – Save Your Generation

The Damned – Melody Lee

Load comments