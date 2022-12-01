Vertigo brings you all of the best songs from all the playlist in 2022 from The Degenaration! Please Enjoy the best of the best!
NOFX – Linoleum
The Cramps – Human Fly
L7 – Hanging On The Telephone
NOFX – Go Your Own Way
Title Fight – Shed
The Damned – Life Goes On
The Dead Milkmen – Punk Rock Girl
Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown
The Offspring – Self Esteem
Buzzcocks – Ever Fallen in Love (With someone you shouldn’t’ve)
Fugazi – Blueprint
The Clash – The Guns of Brixton
Social Distortion – So Far Away
Bad Religion – Atomic Garden
The 5.6.7.8’s – I’m Blue
Slutever – 1984
Plain White T’s – Song 2
Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg Bop
Bad Religion – Recipe For Hate
Agent Orange – Too Young to Die
T.S.O.L. – Flowers by the Door
Wipers – Return of the Rat
Pennywise – Alien
Naked Raygun – Rat Patrol
Bad Religion – I Want to Conquer the World
Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers – Born to Lose
Jawbreaker – Fireman
Supersuckers – Born With A Tail
Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United
The Damned – New Rose
Dead Kennedys – Your Emotions
L7 – Pretend We’re Dead
The Dickies – Killer Klowns
Ramones – Pet Sematary
Jawbreaker – Save Your Generation
The Damned – Melody Lee