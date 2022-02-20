Today's theme was birds!!
I went to Costa Rica over winter break and was very inspired by the stunning wildlife
꧁❤︎꧂
Roedelius - Le Jardin
Takagi Masakatsu - Urute (Haru No Uchi)
Andrew Bird - Yawny at the Apocalypse
No. 9 - Good Morning
Stevie Wonder - The First Garden
Björk, Arca - Paradisia
Cosmo Sheldrake - Nightjar
Nobukazu Takemura - One Day
Cosmo Sheldrake - Dawn Chorus
Rare Silk - Storm
Khruangbin - Little Joe & Mary
Benny Sings - Rolled Up (feat. Mac Demarco)
Javelin - We Ah Wi
Dumbo Gets Mad - Limbo's Village
Cornelius - Brazil
Dijf Sanders - Stroking The Furnace
Biblio - Ode To A Nuthatch
Radiohead - Give Up The Ghost
The Books - Enjoy Your Worries, You May Never Have Them Again
Andrew Bird - Armchairs
Andrew Bird - Bloodless