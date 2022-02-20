Enchanted Forest

Today's theme was birds!!

I went to Costa Rica over winter break and was very inspired by the stunning wildlife

Roedelius - Le Jardin

Takagi Masakatsu - Urute (Haru No Uchi)

Andrew Bird - Yawny at the Apocalypse

No. 9 - Good Morning

Stevie Wonder - The First Garden

Björk, Arca - Paradisia

Cosmo Sheldrake - Nightjar

Nobukazu Takemura - One Day

Cosmo Sheldrake - Dawn Chorus

Rare Silk - Storm

Khruangbin - Little Joe & Mary

Benny Sings - Rolled Up (feat. Mac Demarco)

Javelin - We Ah Wi

Dumbo Gets Mad - Limbo's Village

Cornelius - Brazil 

Dijf Sanders - Stroking The Furnace 

Biblio - Ode To A Nuthatch

Radiohead - Give Up The Ghost

The Books - Enjoy Your Worries, You May Never Have Them Again

Andrew Bird - Armchairs

Andrew Bird - Bloodless

 

