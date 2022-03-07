enchanted forest

This weeks set is absolutely one of my favorites. If you've tuned in for long enough, you know by now that I love to paint a picture with the tunes I so carefully pick. This weeks imagery is set in maybe a more medieval time...(minus the disease and poor hygiene hehe)

Place yourself in a castle, or maybe in a field of flowers, or maybe even riding a horse!! Hopefully you can feel the cool breeze, smell the sweetness of the flowers, and hear the buzz of the bees. Personally, I'm running through a field of lavender with a drizzle of rain in a white, linen shirt as well as a yellow, long skirt. This is where we are, and these are the songs you would want to be hearing. 

 

*in bold is the song that inspired this mix*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

 

Luiz Bonfá - Enchanted Mirror 

Ichiko Aoba - Pilgrimage

Carol Thompson - King of the Fairies

Björk - Generous Palmstroke (Live at the Royal Opera House)

Björk - Pagan Poetry

Cocteau Twins - Beatrix

Cocteau Twins - Amelia

Kate Bush - Delius

Björk - Heirloom

Björk - Stonemilker

Laraaji - I Am Sky

Giorgio Gaslini - Attimi

Mychael Danna - Pondicherry

Feist - Get Not High, Get Not Low

Julia Holter - Lucette Stranded on the Island

Julia Holter - In The Green Wild

St. Vincent - Landmines

Fiona Apple•Maude Maggart - I'm In The Middle Of A Riddle

Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana

Stereolab - Come And Play In The Milky Night (Demo)

Vashti Bunyan - Diamond Day

Jessica Pratt - Greycedes

Nick Drake - Bird Flew By

Nick Drake - Thoughts Of Mary Jane

Piero Piccioni - Charms

Jonny Greenwood - Toki no Senrei wo Ukenteinai mono wo Yomuna

Frankie Reyes - Alma, Corazón y Vida

 

xoxo, blossom <3 

 

