This weeks set is absolutely one of my favorites. If you've tuned in for long enough, you know by now that I love to paint a picture with the tunes I so carefully pick. This weeks imagery is set in maybe a more medieval time...(minus the disease and poor hygiene hehe)
Place yourself in a castle, or maybe in a field of flowers, or maybe even riding a horse!! Hopefully you can feel the cool breeze, smell the sweetness of the flowers, and hear the buzz of the bees. Personally, I'm running through a field of lavender with a drizzle of rain in a white, linen shirt as well as a yellow, long skirt. This is where we are, and these are the songs you would want to be hearing.
*in bold is the song that inspired this mix*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Luiz Bonfá - Enchanted Mirror
Ichiko Aoba - Pilgrimage
Carol Thompson - King of the Fairies
Björk - Generous Palmstroke (Live at the Royal Opera House)
Björk - Pagan Poetry
Cocteau Twins - Beatrix
Cocteau Twins - Amelia
Kate Bush - Delius
Björk - Heirloom
Björk - Stonemilker
Laraaji - I Am Sky
Giorgio Gaslini - Attimi
Mychael Danna - Pondicherry
Feist - Get Not High, Get Not Low
Julia Holter - Lucette Stranded on the Island
Julia Holter - In The Green Wild
St. Vincent - Landmines
Fiona Apple•Maude Maggart - I'm In The Middle Of A Riddle
Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana
Stereolab - Come And Play In The Milky Night (Demo)
Vashti Bunyan - Diamond Day
Jessica Pratt - Greycedes
Nick Drake - Bird Flew By
Nick Drake - Thoughts Of Mary Jane
Piero Piccioni - Charms
Jonny Greenwood - Toki no Senrei wo Ukenteinai mono wo Yomuna
Frankie Reyes - Alma, Corazón y Vida
xoxo, blossom <3