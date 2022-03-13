enchanted forest

It's the week of our 14th annual fundraiser!!!!

So you know I had to pick out my favorites of all time.

Today, I carefully picked songs that truly captures the essence of the enchanted forest

*in bold are my favorites of this mix*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

Susumu Yokota - Song Of The Sleeping Forest

David Lindup - Birdwatch 

Rare Silk - Storm

Basil Kirchin - Sketch Two 

Francis Bebey - Forest Nativity

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash

Piero Umiliani - Luna d'agosto (Con Clavicembalo)

Laraaji- Zither Dance

Dorothy Ashby - By The Time I Get To Phoenix

Syd Dale - Perfume From Panama

Toumani Diabaté•& Ballaké Sissoko - Bi Lambam

Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana

Mid-Air Thief - These Chains

Brian Bennett - Image

Swing Slow - Capybara

Antena - Seaside Weekend

Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba

CAN - Future Days

Sufjan Stevens - Movement III: Linear Tableau With Intersecting Surprise

 

xoxo, blossom <3 

 

 

 

