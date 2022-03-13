It's the week of our 14th annual fundraiser!!!!
So you know I had to pick out my favorites of all time.
Today, I carefully picked songs that truly captures the essence of the enchanted forest
*in bold are my favorites of this mix*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Susumu Yokota - Song Of The Sleeping Forest
David Lindup - Birdwatch
Rare Silk - Storm
Basil Kirchin - Sketch Two
Francis Bebey - Forest Nativity
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash
Piero Umiliani - Luna d'agosto (Con Clavicembalo)
Laraaji- Zither Dance
Dorothy Ashby - By The Time I Get To Phoenix
Syd Dale - Perfume From Panama
Toumani Diabaté•& Ballaké Sissoko - Bi Lambam
Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana
Mid-Air Thief - These Chains
Brian Bennett - Image
Swing Slow - Capybara
Antena - Seaside Weekend
Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba
CAN - Future Days
Sufjan Stevens - Movement III: Linear Tableau With Intersecting Surprise
xoxo, blossom <3