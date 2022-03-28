Spring is springing & I could not be any happier!
This week is definitely one of my favorites of all time. I decided to dedicate this set to my feel-good favorites. The songs I have chosen feature dreamy guitars, funky drum patterns, whimsical wind instruments, and soulful voices.
Picture yourself stumbling upon a drum circle around a fire in the middle of a forest...this is where we are! It's so fun over here
𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼
*in bold are the most feel-good of feel-goods*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Alessi Brothers - Seabird
The Lijadu Sisters - Come On Home
William Onyeabor - Ride On Baby
Ebo Taylor - Will You Promisee
Ebo Taylor - Saana
Dur-Dur Band - Dooyo
CAN - Moonshake
Stringtronics - Tropicola
Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band - Sunshower
Amanaz - Khala My Friend
Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia)
Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Achin Kfu Ayinkash
George McCrae - You Can Have It All
Khruangbin - Lady and Man
Khruangbin - Dern Kala
Francis Bebey - Fleur Tropicale
Francis Bebey - The Coffee Cola Song
Willie Wright - Nantucket Island
Harumi - Fire By The River
The Apostles - Don't Huzzle For Love
L'Éclair - Homo Sapiens
Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This
xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ