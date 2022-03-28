The enchanted forest
blossom

Spring is springing & I could not be any happier!

This week is definitely one of my favorites of all time. I decided to dedicate this set to my feel-good favorites. The songs I have chosen feature dreamy guitars, funky drum patterns, whimsical wind instruments, and soulful voices.

Picture yourself stumbling upon a drum circle around a fire in the middle of a forest...this is where we are! It's so fun over here 

𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼

*in bold are the most feel-good of feel-goods*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

Alessi Brothers - Seabird 

The Lijadu Sisters - Come On Home

William Onyeabor - Ride On Baby

Ebo Taylor - Will You Promisee

Ebo Taylor - Saana

Dur-Dur Band - Dooyo

CAN - Moonshake

Stringtronics - Tropicola

Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band - Sunshower

Amanaz - Khala My Friend

Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia) 

Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Achin Kfu Ayinkash

George McCrae - You Can Have It All

Khruangbin - Lady and Man

Khruangbin - Dern Kala

Francis Bebey - Fleur Tropicale

Francis Bebey - The Coffee Cola Song

Willie Wright - Nantucket Island

Harumi - Fire By The River

The Apostles - Don't Huzzle For Love

L'Éclair - Homo Sapiens

Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This 

 

xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ

 

 

