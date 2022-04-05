the enchanted forest

Taking it slower this Saturday and focusing on more ambient and serene soundscapes. I have been super inspired by house music lately which also influenced this set :-D The first few songs are higher energy and then as we go on, you'll notice things get more meditative. 

Perfect playlist for hanging out on a hammock or doing some chores!

 

𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼

*in bold are my favorites of this set*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - To Feel Your Best 

Animal Collective - Someday I'll Grow To Be As Tall As The Giant

Julian Lynch - Banana Jam Pt. 1

Arawak - Shotgun

Hikaru Hayashi - L'Ille neu

Les Baxter - Fruit Of Dreams

Seahawks•Woo - The Heart's Fandango 

Yes/And - Centered Shell

Cybee - The Moon Is Shining Above the Ricefields

Mychael Danna - The Island

Wilson Tanner - Sun Room

Kara-Lis Coverdale - Flutter

Robert Stillman - Rainbow

Laraaji - Unicorns In Paradise

Pharoah Sanders - Astral Traveling

Julian Lynch - Water Wheel One

naran ratan - Forevertime. Journeys II

Ashra - Oasis

Laetitia Sadier - Find Me The Pulse Of The Universe

Alain Bellaïche - Sea Fluorescent 

Nick Drake - Introduction

Paul McCartney•Linda McCartney - Sunshine Sometime (Earliest Mix) 

 

 

xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ

 

