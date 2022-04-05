Taking it slower this Saturday and focusing on more ambient and serene soundscapes. I have been super inspired by house music lately which also influenced this set :-D The first few songs are higher energy and then as we go on, you'll notice things get more meditative.
Perfect playlist for hanging out on a hammock or doing some chores!
𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼
*in bold are my favorites of this set*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - To Feel Your Best
Animal Collective - Someday I'll Grow To Be As Tall As The Giant
Julian Lynch - Banana Jam Pt. 1
Arawak - Shotgun
Hikaru Hayashi - L'Ille neu
Les Baxter - Fruit Of Dreams
Seahawks•Woo - The Heart's Fandango
Yes/And - Centered Shell
Cybee - The Moon Is Shining Above the Ricefields
Mychael Danna - The Island
Wilson Tanner - Sun Room
Kara-Lis Coverdale - Flutter
Robert Stillman - Rainbow
Laraaji - Unicorns In Paradise
Pharoah Sanders - Astral Traveling
Julian Lynch - Water Wheel One
naran ratan - Forevertime. Journeys II
Ashra - Oasis
Laetitia Sadier - Find Me The Pulse Of The Universe
Alain Bellaïche - Sea Fluorescent
Nick Drake - Introduction
Paul McCartney•Linda McCartney - Sunshine Sometime (Earliest Mix)
xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ