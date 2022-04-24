The Enchanted Forest

This week's theme was 50s/60s lounge and exotica! 

Martin Denny - Misirlou 

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers

Les Baxter & 101 Strings Orchestra - Tropicando

Syd Dale - Perfume from Panama

Benny Goodman Quartet - Moonglow (Take 1) 

Les Baxter - Tahiti: A Summer Night At Sea 

Percy Faith & His Orchestra - Fascination 

Les Baxter - April In Portugal 

The Tiki Delights - Sandy Samba

The Tikiyaki Orchestra - Lahaina Morning Rain

Martin Denny - Jungle Madness

The Tiki Delights - Bali Safari 

Martin Denny - Quiet Village 

Les Baxter - Simba

Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba 

The Tikiyaki Orchestra - Polynesian Village Love Theme

Kenny Sasaki & The Tiki Boys - Bird Island 

Santo & Johnny - Song Of The Islands 

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Tangerine

Martin Denny - Hypnotique/Hypnotique 

Tikiyaki 5-0 - Taboo

Four Piece Suit - Castle Mood

Henry Mancini & His Orchestra and Chorus - Shower Of Paradise

Les Baxter - Oasis of Dakhla 

Luiz Bonfa - The Gentle Rain

Stan Getz - The Girl From Ipanema 

Elis Regina - Triste  

 

 

