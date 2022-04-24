This week's theme was 50s/60s lounge and exotica!
*in bold are my favorites*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Martin Denny - Misirlou
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers
Les Baxter & 101 Strings Orchestra - Tropicando
Syd Dale - Perfume from Panama
Benny Goodman Quartet - Moonglow (Take 1)
Les Baxter - Tahiti: A Summer Night At Sea
Percy Faith & His Orchestra - Fascination
Les Baxter - April In Portugal
The Tiki Delights - Sandy Samba
The Tikiyaki Orchestra - Lahaina Morning Rain
Martin Denny - Jungle Madness
The Tiki Delights - Bali Safari
Martin Denny - Quiet Village
Les Baxter - Simba
Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba
The Tikiyaki Orchestra - Polynesian Village Love Theme
Kenny Sasaki & The Tiki Boys - Bird Island
Santo & Johnny - Song Of The Islands
Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass - Tangerine
Martin Denny - Hypnotique/Hypnotique
Tikiyaki 5-0 - Taboo
Four Piece Suit - Castle Mood
Henry Mancini & His Orchestra and Chorus - Shower Of Paradise
Les Baxter - Oasis of Dakhla
Luiz Bonfa - The Gentle Rain
Stan Getz - The Girl From Ipanema
Elis Regina - Triste
xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ