This weeks theme was mermaids!
I have always loved all types of mythical creatures and spent much of my childhood googling.....
**live footage of [insert myth here] found (not clickbait)!!!!**
So, in honor of my childhood self, and hopefully yours too, I compiled the most mermaid songs of songs for this magical week!
Imagine this: you're a mermaid, swimming the deepest of seas, riding a wave or a whale, making friends with dolphins, teaching tricks to your fish friends, playing hide & seek in the kelp forest, starfish for earrings, tending to the coral reefs like it is your own personal garden, and so much more! It's a little mysterious out here, but it is so wonderful. There is so much to see and do!!
𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼
*in bold are my favorites of this set*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Alan Hawkshaw - Mermaid
Ichiko Aoba - Prologue
Ichiko Aoba - Kirinaki Shima
Julianna Barwick - Offing
Björk - An Echo A Stain
Arawak - Shotgun
Grimes - Zoal, Face Dancer
Broadcast - Accidentals
Cocteau Twins - Why Do You Love Me?
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - To Feel Your Best
Susumu Yokota - Kodomotachi
Saloli, Mary Sutton - Nocturne
Roger Webb - Moonbird
Eartheater - Peripheral
Björk, Arca - Losss
Grouper - Come Softly (For Daniel D.)
Ichiko Aoba - Pilgrimage
Yo La Tengo - What Change Have I Got
Susumu Yokota - Amanogawa
Laraaji - Hare Jaya Jaya Rama II
Susumu Yokota - Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower
Yves Tumor - Cievo
Antena - Seaside Weekend
Björk - Oceania
xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ