This weeks theme was mermaids!

I have always loved all types of mythical creatures and spent much of my childhood googling.....

**live footage of [insert myth here] found (not clickbait)!!!!** 

So, in honor of my childhood self, and hopefully yours too, I compiled the most mermaid songs of songs for this magical week!

Imagine this: you're a mermaid, swimming the deepest of seas, riding a wave or a whale, making friends with dolphins, teaching tricks to your fish friends, playing hide & seek in the kelp forest, starfish for earrings, tending to the coral reefs like it is your own personal garden, and so much more! It's a little mysterious out here, but it is so wonderful. There is so much to see and do!!

𖡼𖤣𖥧.𖡼.𖥧𖤣𖡼

*in bold are my favorites of this set*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

Alan Hawkshaw - Mermaid

Ichiko Aoba - Prologue 

Ichiko Aoba - Kirinaki Shima 

Julianna Barwick - Offing 

Björk - An Echo A Stain

Arawak - Shotgun 

Grimes - Zoal, Face Dancer

Broadcast - Accidentals 

Cocteau Twins - Why Do You Love Me? 

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith - To Feel Your Best 

Susumu Yokota - Kodomotachi 

Saloli, Mary Sutton - Nocturne

Roger Webb - Moonbird 

Eartheater - Peripheral 

Björk, Arca - Losss

Grouper - Come Softly (For Daniel D.)

Ichiko Aoba - Pilgrimage 

Yo La Tengo - What Change Have I Got 

Susumu Yokota - Amanogawa

Laraaji - Hare Jaya Jaya Rama II

Susumu Yokota - Blue Sky and Yellow Sunflower 

Yves Tumor - Cievo 

Antena - Seaside Weekend 

Björk - Oceania 

 

xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ

 

 

