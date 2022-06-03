This week I wanted to play songs that I think portray curiosity and whimsy!
Here are the songs :)
*in bold are my favorites of this set*
-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-
Emerson Kitamura - Rock Your Baby
Lamp - Hatachi No Koi
Sufjan Stevens- Tahquamenon Falls
Colleen - The Heart Harmonicon
Björk - Frosti
Ichiko Aoba - Parfum d'étoiles (live at Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Tokyo, 2021)
Björk - Generous Palmstroke (live at Royal Opera House)
Offering - Les Vagues
Dorothy Ashby - Moonlight in Vermont
Alice Coltrane - Paramahansa Lake
The Wooden O - Sad Tune
Edmondo Giuliani - Iridescenze
Hans Otte - Wassermannmusik (Aquarian Music) I.
Mary Lattimore - Princess Nicotine (1909)
Harold Budd - A Child In A Sylvan Field
Andrew Bird - You Woke Me Up!
The Ballroom Thieves - La Mer Peu Profonde
Giuliano Sorgini - Elegantissima
Carlos Niño, Miguel Atwood-Fergeson - Mezame (awakening)
Fabio Caramuru - Cigarra
Sufjan Stevens - In This Temple As in The Hearts of Man For Whom He Saved The Earth
Florist - Instrumental 3
Brian Eno, Harold Budd - An Arc of Doves
Andrew Bird - Yawny at the Apocalypse
Emerson Kitamura - 帰り道の本
xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ