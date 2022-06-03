TEF graphic

This week I wanted to play songs that I think portray curiosity and whimsy! 

Here are the songs :)

*in bold are my favorites of this set*

 

-ˋˏ ༻❁༺ ˎˊ-

Emerson Kitamura - Rock Your Baby

Lamp - Hatachi No Koi

Sufjan Stevens- Tahquamenon Falls 

Colleen - The Heart Harmonicon 

Björk - Frosti 

Ichiko Aoba - Parfum d'étoiles (live at Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Tokyo, 2021)

Björk - Generous Palmstroke (live at Royal Opera House)

Offering - Les Vagues

Dorothy Ashby - Moonlight in Vermont

Alice Coltrane - Paramahansa Lake

The Wooden O - Sad Tune

Edmondo Giuliani - Iridescenze 

Hans Otte - Wassermannmusik (Aquarian Music) I.

Mary Lattimore - Princess Nicotine (1909)

Harold Budd - A Child In A Sylvan Field 

Andrew Bird - You Woke Me Up!

The Ballroom Thieves - La Mer Peu Profonde

Giuliano Sorgini - Elegantissima 

Carlos Niño, Miguel Atwood-Fergeson - Mezame (awakening)

Fabio Caramuru - Cigarra 

Sufjan Stevens - In This Temple As in The Hearts of Man For Whom He Saved The Earth

Florist - Instrumental 3

Brian Eno, Harold Budd - An Arc of Doves

Andrew Bird - Yawny at the Apocalypse

Emerson Kitamura - 帰り道の本 

 

xoxo, blossom ʚїɞ

 

 

 

