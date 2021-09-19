This week's set of The Front Porch serves as an introduction to the freak side of folk. Divergent from popular understanding, freak folk implements warping over those classic acoustic sounds. Another binding element, seen in the 60s movement and today is an intentionally out of tune vocalist, either employing speak-sing or offering ethereal high pitched undulation. Sit back and unwind this every Sunday from 4-6pm, here on the Front Porch with me, Junebug- I'll leave the light on.
“Call” Julianna Barwick
“Tomorrow’s Gone” Charlie Megira
“For You” Laura Marling
“Jaguar Unseen” Roy Montgomery
“Courtyard” Bobbie Gentry
“Sorrow” Life Without Buildings
“I’ll Find a Way (to carry it all)” Ted Lucas
“I see the star” Rio en Medio
“Baby Where You Are” Ted Lucas
“Moon Dude” Jessica Pratt
“Reflections After Jane” The Clientele
“Back, Baby” Jessica Pratt
“You Know Me More Than I know” John Cale
“Prism Mirror Lens” Sunburned Hand of the Man
“Low Down Man” Squirrel Nut Zippers
“Enter Laughing” Electrelane
“I wouldn’t dream of it” Joyce Heath
“Dedicated to the one that I Love” The Mamas and the Papas
“Midnight, the stars and you” deerhoof
“The Old Man is Back Again” Scott Walker
“I burn today” Frank Black
“Pack Yr Romantic Mind” Stereolab
“Middle America” Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks
“I am the changer” Cotton Jones
“Viens” Françoise Hardy