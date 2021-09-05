Welcome to the debut of KLSU’s finest garden variety, where fresh picked folk and acoustics are waiting for you on The Front Porch every Sunday from 4-6pm. Being the first show of this fall semester, The Front Porch’s 9/5/21 set encapsulates the bittersweet end of summer.
“Your Fine Petting Duck” by Devendra Banhart
“Werewolf” by Michael Hurley
“Be Kind to Me” by Michael Hurley
“UFO” by Jim Sullivan
“Sycamore” by Bill Calahan
“True Love’s Face” by Erin Rae
“Springtime of the Year” by Kacy and Clayton
“I Don’t Like the Man That I Am” by Pete Molinari
“Mother of Earth” by the Gun Club