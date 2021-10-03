The Gig 10/2/21

This week on The Gig, we featured our friends from Baby in the 90s! They share their favorite local picks and lovely stories as friends growing together as artists. We also got to hear firsthand about their most recent album, Rebuilt From Memory. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter at @babyinthe90s for more info and updates on what they do!
American Dream - Baby in the 90s
Remote Control - Baby in the 90s
Here Is Where I’ll Stay - The Ivory Sons
Temple For Us - The Ivory Sons
Silicon God - The Nocturnal Broadcast
The Victor & the Vanquished - The Nocturnal Broadcast
All You Never Wanted - Loudness War
Semolina - Loudness War
Plantation Land - Sun Hotel
Alchemy - Sun Hotel
Part - Hand Out
Close - Hand Out
Marriage - Baby in the 90s
Foot Caught in the Door - New Holland
Happy Mask Salesman - Stevie Spring
Headlights - Acadiana Trace
No Sleep - Wonder Kid
Delivery Driver - Monika