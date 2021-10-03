The Gig 10/2/21

This week on The Gig, we featured our friends from Baby in the 90s! They share their favorite local picks and lovely stories as friends growing together as artists. We also got to hear firsthand about their most recent album, Rebuilt From Memory. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter at @babyinthe90s for more info and updates on what they do!

American Dream - Baby in the 90s 

Remote Control - Baby in the 90s

Here Is Where I’ll Stay - The Ivory Sons 

Temple For Us - The Ivory Sons 

Silicon God - The Nocturnal Broadcast

The Victor & the Vanquished - The Nocturnal Broadcast

All You Never Wanted - Loudness War

Semolina - Loudness War

Plantation Land - Sun Hotel

Alchemy - Sun Hotel 

Part - Hand Out 

Close - Hand Out

Marriage - Baby in the 90s 

Foot Caught in the Door - New Holland

Happy Mask Salesman - Stevie Spring 

Headlights - Acadiana Trace

No Sleep - Wonder Kid

Delivery Driver - Monika

Load comments