The Gig 10/30/21

This week we had the honor of chatting with Hammond-based band Wonder Kid on the show. They shared stories of incredible shows and touring with friends, as well as the origins of mopevvave. 

Chemical Memory - Wonder Kid 

No Sleep - Wonder Kid 

Care - Hand Out

Time - Baby in the 90s

Melt - Baby in the 90s

Evangeline - Slow Rosary 

Silicon God - The Nocturnal Broadcast 

Lost Jacket - Shipwrecked  

Corolla  - Rich Octopus 

Delivery Driver - Monika 

Vessel - Wonder Kid 

Scars/Pieces of Me - Rich Octopus 

Into the Sea - As Cities Burn 

The Myth - The Nocturnal Broadcast 

In the Middle - Mayrunner 

Cheap Sunglasses - Shipwrecked

