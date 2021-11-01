The Gig 10/30/21

This week we had the honor of chatting with Hammond-based band Wonder Kid on the show. They shared stories of incredible shows and touring with friends, as well as the origins of mopevvave.
Chemical Memory - Wonder Kid
No Sleep - Wonder Kid
Care - Hand Out
Time - Baby in the 90s
Melt - Baby in the 90s
Evangeline - Slow Rosary
Silicon God - The Nocturnal Broadcast
Lost Jacket - Shipwrecked
Corolla - Rich Octopus
Delivery Driver - Monika
Vessel - Wonder Kid
Scars/Pieces of Me - Rich Octopus
Into the Sea - As Cities Burn
The Myth - The Nocturnal Broadcast
In the Middle - Mayrunner
Cheap Sunglasses - Shipwrecked