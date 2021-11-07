The Gig 11/6/21

This week we return to some artists we haven't heard in a while on the show. No guest, but definitely a bunch of great contemporary Louisiana artists featured. 

Mystifier - Loudness War

I Am the Morning - Loudness War 

Temple For Us- The Ivory Sons 

Chemical Memory - Wonder Kid

Vessel - Wonder Kid

Elysian Feels - Rich Octopus 

Corolla - Rich Octopus 

Teeth - PHONY 

Happy Mask Salesman - Stevie Spring 

Heuristics - Stevie Spring 

Black Mineral Hotel - Trashlight 

Funky Fever - Starman Jr. 

In Between - Sleepy Goodman 

Kiss the Brow - Sleepy Goodman 

Get What You Want - Loucey 

Plantation Land  - Sun Hotel 

Drifting Away - Mayhaps 

Something Good - Pope 

Pang ’88 - Epic Reflexes 

The Victor & the Vanquished - The Nocturnal Broadcast 

Don’t Look Back - Riarosa 

Circles - Wumbo 

More Alone - The Rusty Kid

