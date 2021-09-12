The Gig 9/11/21

This week our featured local artist was Catbamboo, who shared their own favorite local artists, some history on their band and chatted with me about the local scene!
Swindle - Catbamboo
Afflicted- Catbamboo
Mayonnaise and Gasoline - Hydra Plane
Heuristics - Stevie Spring
Noise (Oh No!) - Loudness War
Semolina - Loudness War
Never Thot - Alabaster Stag
Erzulie - Alabaster Stag
Tell Me What You See - Slomile Swift
Shmoonie - Standards
50/50 - The Strokes
What Ever Happened - The Strokes
Surrounded by Shadows - Stevie Spring
Somebody Smile - Alabaster Stag
Plain Ole Me- Olde Spanish
((Learn 2wo)) - A Band Named Hyckoriii
Gravity - Riarosa
Sun&Moon- Sleepy Goodman
Spice & Tang - Colorblock
Future Days - Loudness War
Drifting Away - Mayhaps
_Thesmoothcat- Inhale
Don’t Look Back - Riarosa