The Gig 9/11/21

This week our featured local artist was Catbamboo, who shared their own favorite local artists, some history on their band and chatted with me about the local scene! 

Swindle - Catbamboo 

Afflicted- Catbamboo 

Mayonnaise and Gasoline - Hydra Plane 

Heuristics - Stevie Spring

Noise (Oh No!) - Loudness War

Semolina - Loudness War

Never Thot - Alabaster Stag

Erzulie - Alabaster Stag

Tell Me What You See - Slomile Swift

Shmoonie - Standards

50/50 - The Strokes

What Ever Happened - The Strokes

Surrounded by Shadows - Stevie Spring 

Somebody Smile - Alabaster Stag

Plain Ole Me- Olde Spanish

((Learn 2wo)) - A Band Named Hyckoriii

Gravity - Riarosa 

Sun&Moon- Sleepy Goodman

Spice & Tang - Colorblock 

Future Days - Loudness War

Drifting Away - Mayhaps 

_Thesmoothcat- Inhale

Don’t Look Back - Riarosa

Load comments