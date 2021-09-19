The Gig 9/18/21

This weeks guests were Raegan Labat, the mind behind Tough Gum, and Ryan Welsh, who performs as Steele Tracks. We listened to the "weirder side of punk" and talked about being artists in the south. Check their projects out!
@toughgum and @flyinryan95 on Instagram
Trouble-Steele Tracks
Back Ache- Steele Tracks
16 Reps - Primpce
The Joke (But Who’s Laughing) - Spllit
Pets -URQ
Decade - Fake Last Name
Service! -Fake Last Name
Steatorrhea - Primpce
Time Was - Speech Fuzz
Noise (Oh No!) - Loudness War
Walking - Zoomers
Drag - Steele Tracks
Normopathy - Casual Burn
Mystifier - Loudness War
Darlene - Spllit
Decline - Casual Burn
Love Ya - Zoomers
Chill Fuzz - Loudness War
Dagon - Gools
Scooby Doo - Gools
Bulk Layers of Shirts and Hoodies - Fake Last Name
I Think We Can Break Up Now - Speech Fuzz
Get What You Want - Loucey
Urq’s Heart - Spllit
Red Out - URQ
Coveted Man - URQ
Filing For Divorce - Primpce
Remote Control - Baby in the 90s
Nancy, Nancy- Kinky Vanilla
Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci
Hydra Plane - Red Flower