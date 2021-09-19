The Gig 9/18/21

This weeks guests were Raegan Labat, the mind behind Tough Gum, and Ryan Welsh, who performs as Steele Tracks. We listened to the "weirder side of punk" and talked about being artists in the south. Check their projects out! 

@toughgum and @flyinryan95 on Instagram 

Trouble-Steele Tracks 

Back Ache- Steele Tracks 

16 Reps - Primpce

The Joke (But Who’s Laughing) - Spllit 

Pets -URQ 

Decade - Fake Last Name 

Service! -Fake Last Name 

Steatorrhea - Primpce 

Time Was - Speech Fuzz 

Noise (Oh No!) - Loudness War

Walking - Zoomers 

Drag - Steele Tracks 

Normopathy - Casual Burn 

Mystifier - Loudness War

Darlene - Spllit 

Decline - Casual Burn 

Love Ya - Zoomers 

Chill Fuzz - Loudness War

Dagon - Gools

Scooby Doo - Gools

Bulk Layers of Shirts and Hoodies - Fake Last Name 

I Think We Can Break Up Now - Speech Fuzz

Get What You Want - Loucey 

Urq’s Heart - Spllit 

Red Out - URQ

Coveted Man - URQ

Filing For Divorce - Primpce 

Remote Control - Baby in the 90s

Nancy, Nancy- Kinky Vanilla 

Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci 

Hydra Plane - Red Flower

