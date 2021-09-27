The Gig 9/25/21

This week we talked with a couple of the Rich Octopus guys, who shared their favorite local artists and told stories all along the way. Check them out on Instagram @richoctopus!
Corolla - Rich Octopus
Elysian Feels - Rich Octopus
Cheap Sunglasses - Shipwrecked
Nine to Five - Shipwrecked
Care - Hand Out
Close - Hand Out
Waves. - Wonder Kid
No Sleep - Wonder Kid
American Spirits - Donovan Wolfington
High Life - Donovan Wolfington
Melt - Baby in the 90s
Remote Control - Baby in the 90s
West Robert - Modern Healthcare
Delaware Valley - Modern Healthcare
Weeks of Debate - Pope
Scars (Unplugged) - Rich Octopus
Caroline - Native America
Animal Familiar - The Bummers
Blake - Baby in the 90s
Unbirthday - Magic Crawfish