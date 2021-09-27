The Gig 9/25/21

This week we talked with a couple of the Rich Octopus guys, who shared their favorite local artists and told stories all along the way. Check them out on Instagram @richoctopus!

Corolla - Rich Octopus 

Elysian Feels - Rich Octopus 

Cheap Sunglasses - Shipwrecked 

Nine to Five - Shipwrecked 

Care - Hand Out

Close -  Hand Out

Waves. - Wonder Kid 

No Sleep - Wonder Kid 

American Spirits - Donovan Wolfington

High Life - Donovan Wolfington

Melt - Baby in the 90s

Remote Control - Baby in the 90s

West Robert - Modern Healthcare

Delaware Valley - Modern Healthcare

Weeks of Debate - Pope 

Scars (Unplugged) - Rich Octopus 

Caroline - Native America

Animal Familiar - The Bummers 

Blake - Baby in the 90s

Unbirthday - Magic Crawfish 

Load comments