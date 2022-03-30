This week, The Beehive explored the roots of shoegaze as found in rock and country from the 50s-70s.
Songs From This Week:
1. "Wah-Wah" - George Harrison, 1971
2. "Secuencia Inicial" - Soda Stereo, 1973
3. "Sitting in the Park" - Junior Delahaye, 1982
4. "Space Song" - Beach House, 2015
5. "Natsunandesu" - Happy End, 1971
6. "California Dreamin'" - The Mamas and the Papas, 1965
7. "Strawberry Fields Forever" - The Beatles, 1967
8. "Into the Deep Time (One Sun)" - Candy Claws, 2013
9. "Didn't Want to Have to Do It" - The Lovin' Spoonful, 1966
10. "Bright Lights and Blonde Haired Women" - Ray Price, 1963
11. "You're a Big Girl Now" - Bob Dylan, May 3rd, New Orleans, 1976
12. "Just Be Simple" - Magnolia Electric Co., 2001
13. "T.B. Sheets" - Van Morrison, 1967
14. "On the Low" - Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions, 2001
15. "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" - Al Green, 1973
16. "One More Time" - The Cure, 1987
17. "Je suis venu te dire" - Serge Gainsbourg, 1973
18. "Luckenbach, Texas" - Waylon Jennings, 1977
19. "Wolf in the Breast" - Cocteau Twins, 1990
20. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" - Bob Dylan, Cambridge, 1975
21. "Alison" - Slowdive, 1993
22. "Be My Baby" - The Ronnettes, 1963
23. "Boyish" - Japanese Breakfast, 2017