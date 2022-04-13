1. "The First Song" - Band of Horses, 2006
2. "Hold On" - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970
3. "Cryptograms" - Deerhunter, 2007
4. "Spaceway 70" - Bruno Pernadas, 2016
5. "Sail to the Moon" - Radiohead, 2003
6. "Luna Roja" - Soda Stereo, 1993
7. "Memory Boy" - Deerhunter, 2010
8. "Bells Ring" - Mazzy Star, 1994
9. "Coyote" - Iron and Wine & Ben Birdwell, 2015
10. "Duel" - Swervedriver, 1993
11. "Fog" - Radiohead, 2001
12. "Let's Kiss and Make Up" - The Field Mice, 1989
13. "I've Made Up My Mind (to Give Myself to You)" - Bob Dylan, 2020
14. "Domestic Scene" - Radio Dept., 2010
15. "At Night" - The Cure, 1981
16. "My Own Version of You" - Bob Dylan, 2020
17. "Blue Beard" - Band of Horses, 2010
18. "We Climb the Wired Fences" - Radio Dept., 2013
19. "Give Up the Ghost (Live from the Basement)" - Radiohead, 2011
20. "Look At Me" - John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, 1970
21. "Texas Sun" - Khurangbin, 2020