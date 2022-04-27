1. "You Can Have It All" - Yo La Tengo, 2002
2. "Wolf in the Breast" - Cocteau Twins, 1990
3. "Norway" - Beach House, 2010
4. "Pagan Poetry" - Bjork, 2001
5. "Untitled" - The Cure, 1989
6. "Star Treatment" - Arctic Monkeys, 2016
7. "Backyards" - Broken Social Scene, 2004
8. "To Be Alone With You" - Bob Dylan, 1969
9. "To Be Alone With You" - Sufjan Stevens, 2004
10. "I Kicked A Boy" - The Sundays, 1990
11. "Sleeping In" - Radio Dept., 2006
12. "Sensitive" - The Field Mice, 1991
13. "Sado-Masochism Is A Must" - A.R. Kane, 1987
14. "Té Para Tres" - Soda Stereo, 1996
15. "Present Tense" - Radiohead, 2016
16. "Obstacle 1" - Interpol, 2002
17. "Instant Death" - Beastie Boys, 1998
18. "Gingerale Afternoon (The Astrology of A Saturday)" - The Flaming Lips, 1992
19. "Diving Woman" - Japanese Breakfast, 2016
20. "Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell" - The Flaming Lips, 2002
21. "Against the Tide" - Radio Dept., 2003
24. "Wild Ambitions" - Yellow Magic Orchestra, 1983
25. "10:37" - Beach House, 2015