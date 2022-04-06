1. "Girls" - Death in Vegas, 2002
2. "Death of a Disco Dancer" - The Smiths, 1987
3. "In This Prison, The Heart is a Well" - Sweet Trip, 2022
4. "Disappearer" - Sonic Youth, 1990
5. "Route of Escape" - Sweet Trip, 2022
6. "New Person, Same Old Mistakes" - Tame Impala, 2015
7. "Pancake" - Swirlies, 1993
8. "Morning Bell" - Radiohead, 2000
9. "Firesuite" - Doves, 2000
10. "Burden You" - Pity Sex, 2016
11. "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye"- Soft Cell, 1982
12. "I Don't Owe You Anything" - The Smiths, 1983
13. "I Kicked a Boy" - The Sundays, 1990
14. "It Could Be Sweet" - Portishead, 1994
15. "Our Way to Fall" - Yo La Tengo, 2000
16. "Chase The Tear" - Portishead, 2009
17. "Pristine" - Snail Mail, 2018
18. "Amen" - Spacemen 3, 1990
19. "Still In Love With You" - Thin Lizzy, 1974
20. "Blindsided" - Bon Iver, 2007
21. "Harley Davidson (Live)" - Serge Gainsbourg, At the Theatre, 1980
22. "Ode to LRC" - Band of Horses, 2007
23. "You Go to My Head" - Bob Dylan, 2017
24. "Day In, Day Out" - Billie Holliday, 1958