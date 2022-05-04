The Beehive

The Last Beehive explores Jangle Pop and Sunshine Pop

1. "Care of Cell 44" - The Zombies, 1968

2. "Mr. Tambourine Man" - The Byrds, 1965

3. "I Want You" - Bob Dylan, 1966

4. "California Dreamin'" - The Mamas and the Papas, 1965

5. "The Ghost" - Fleetwood Mac, 1972

6. "Holland, 1945" - Neutral Milk Hotel, 1998

7. "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - Stereolab, 1993

8. "Friends of Mine" - The Zombies, 1968

9. "The Headmaster Ritual" - The Smiths, 1985

10. "Drive Me Crazy" - Kirinji, 1999

11. "Fourth Time Around" - Bob Dylan, 1966

12. "Daughter" - Pearl Jam, 1994

13. "Incinerate" - Sonic Youth, 2006

14. "In Between Days" - The Cure, 1986

15. "Je Suis Venu Te Dire" - Serge Gainsbourg, 1973

16. "Bambi" - Advantage Lucy, 2000

17. "Memory Boy" - Deerhunter, 2010

18. "Didn't Want to Have to Do it" - The Lovin' Spoonful, 1966

19. "She Don't Use Jelly" - The Flaming Lips, 1993

20. "The Boy With The Thorn In His Side" - The Smiths, 1986

21. "Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying" - Belle & Sebastian, 1997

22. "The Boy Done Wrong Again" - Belle & Sebastian, 1997

23. "A Certain Someone" - The Sundays, 1990

24. "Atmosphere" - Joy Division, 1988

25. "Give Up The Ghost" - Radiohead, Live From the Basement, 2011

26. "Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie" - Bob Dylan, 1963

