The Last Beehive explores Jangle Pop and Sunshine Pop
1. "Care of Cell 44" - The Zombies, 1968
2. "Mr. Tambourine Man" - The Byrds, 1965
3. "I Want You" - Bob Dylan, 1966
4. "California Dreamin'" - The Mamas and the Papas, 1965
5. "The Ghost" - Fleetwood Mac, 1972
6. "Holland, 1945" - Neutral Milk Hotel, 1998
7. "Pack Yr Romantic Mind" - Stereolab, 1993
8. "Friends of Mine" - The Zombies, 1968
9. "The Headmaster Ritual" - The Smiths, 1985
10. "Drive Me Crazy" - Kirinji, 1999
11. "Fourth Time Around" - Bob Dylan, 1966
12. "Daughter" - Pearl Jam, 1994
13. "Incinerate" - Sonic Youth, 2006
14. "In Between Days" - The Cure, 1986
15. "Je Suis Venu Te Dire" - Serge Gainsbourg, 1973
16. "Bambi" - Advantage Lucy, 2000
17. "Memory Boy" - Deerhunter, 2010
18. "Didn't Want to Have to Do it" - The Lovin' Spoonful, 1966
19. "She Don't Use Jelly" - The Flaming Lips, 1993
20. "The Boy With The Thorn In His Side" - The Smiths, 1986
21. "Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying" - Belle & Sebastian, 1997
22. "The Boy Done Wrong Again" - Belle & Sebastian, 1997
23. "A Certain Someone" - The Sundays, 1990
24. "Atmosphere" - Joy Division, 1988
25. "Give Up The Ghost" - Radiohead, Live From the Basement, 2011
26. "Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie" - Bob Dylan, 1963