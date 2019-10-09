Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.