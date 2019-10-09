- Backwards Down the Number Line (Live 8/17/10) - Phish
- Fire on the Mountain- Grateful Dead
- A Minor Jam- The Allman Brother's Band
- Come as your Kids- Umphrey's McGee
- Mountain Jam- The Allman Brother's Band
- Dark Star- The Grateful Dead
- If I Could (Live 8/22/12)- Phish
The Jamboree 10/8/19
Julia Rosato
Julia Rosato
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 82%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:04:11 AM
- Sunset: 06:38:36 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 5 mi
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL WEST BATON ROUGE AND CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES... AT 529 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR ERWINVILLE, OR NEAR PORT ALLEN, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BATON ROUGE, ZACHARY, BAKER, PORT ALLEN, MERRYDALE, BROWNFIELDS, GREENWELL SPRING AND BATON ROUGE AIRPORT. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:04:11 AM
Sunset: 06:38:36 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM
Sunset: 06:37:28 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:05:27 AM
Sunset: 06:36:20 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:06:05 AM
Sunset: 06:35:12 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 07:06:44 AM
Sunset: 06:34:06 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:07:23 AM
Sunset: 06:33 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: NNE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:08:03 AM
Sunset: 06:31:55 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.