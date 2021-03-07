Soundgarden - Spoonman, Superunknown (1994)
Heart - Crazy On You
Nirvana - In Bloom, Nevermind (1991)
Temple of the Dog - Hunger Strike, Temple of the Dog (1990)
Foo Fighters - Hey, Johnny Park!, Thecolor and the shape (2003)
Green River - Queen Bitch, Rehab doll/Dry as a bone (1987)
Sunny day real estate - In circles, Diary (1994)
Nirvana - About a girl, MTV Unplugged in New York (1994)
Alice in Chains - Rooster, Dirt (1992)
Foo Fighters - Saint Cecelia (2015)
Mother Love Bone - Stardog Champion, Apple (1990)
Pearl Jam - Deep, Ten (1991)
Foo Fighters - All my Life, One by one ( 2015)
Alice in Chains - check my brain, Black gives way to blue (2009)
Soundgarden - Fell on dark days, Superunknown (1994)
Pearl Jam - Alive, Ten (1991)
Fleet Foxes - Sunblind, Shore (2020)
Mother Love Bone - Crown of thorns, Apple (1990)
Hammerbox - When 3 is 2, Numb (1993)
The Head and the Heart - Heaven go easy on me, The head and the Heart (2011)
Shabazz Palaces - Swerve ... The reeping of all that is worthwhile (Noir not withstanding), Black Up (2011)