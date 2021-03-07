Soundgarden - Spoonman, Superunknown (1994)

Heart - Crazy On You 

Nirvana - In Bloom, Nevermind (1991)

Temple of the Dog - Hunger Strike, Temple of the Dog (1990) 

Foo Fighters - Hey, Johnny Park!, Thecolor and the shape (2003) 

Green River - Queen Bitch, Rehab doll/Dry as a bone (1987)

Sunny day real estate - In circles, Diary (1994) 

Nirvana - About a girl, MTV Unplugged in New York (1994) 

Alice in Chains - Rooster, Dirt (1992)

Foo Fighters - Saint Cecelia (2015)

Mother Love Bone - Stardog Champion, Apple (1990) 

Pearl Jam - Deep, Ten (1991) 

Foo Fighters - All my Life, One by one ( 2015) 

Alice in Chains - check my brain, Black gives way to blue (2009) 

Soundgarden - Fell on dark days, Superunknown (1994) 

Pearl Jam - Alive, Ten (1991) 

Fleet Foxes - Sunblind, Shore (2020)

Mother Love Bone - Crown of thorns, Apple (1990)

Hammerbox - When 3 is 2, Numb (1993)

The Head and the Heart - Heaven go easy on me, The head and the Heart (2011)

Shabazz Palaces - Swerve ... The reeping of all that is worthwhile (Noir not withstanding), Black Up (2011)

Load comments