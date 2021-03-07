Blitzen Trapper - Black river Killer, Live in Portland (2014)

Red Fang - Cut it short, Only Ghosts (2016)

Everclear - I will buy you a new life, So much for the afterglow (1997) 

The Dandy Warhols - Bohemian Like You, Thirteen tables form urban bohemia (2000) 

Blitzen Trapper - Miss Spiritual Tramp, Wild Mountain Nation (2007) 

Quarterflash - Harden my Heart, Quarterflash (1981)

The Thermals - Return to the fold, The body, the blood and the machine (2006)

The Decembrists - The crane wife, pt. 3, The Crane Wife (2006)

Black belt Eagle Scout - Indians Never Die, Mother of my children (2017)

Everclear - Everything to everyone, So much for the afterglow (1997) 

The Shins - New Slang, Oh inverted World (2004)

STRFKR - Stoned, Vault Vol.2 (20007)

Quasi - The Poisoned Well, Featuring "birds", (1998)

The Decembrists - The Mariner's Revenge Song, A practical handbook (2005)

The Spinanes - Halloween Candy, Imp Years (2000)

Portugal The Man - So Young, Woodstock (2017)

Sleater Kinney - Modern Girl, The Woods (2005)

Black n' Blue - Miss Mystery, Ultimate Collection (2001)

Epoxies - Everything Looks Beautiful on Video, Stop the Future (2005)

Modest Mouse - Missed the boat, Live at Summer Sonic (2007)

The Kingsmen - New Orleans, Volume II (1964)

The Exploding Hearts - Modern Kicks, Guitar Romantic (2003) 

Menomena - Muscle n' Flo, Friend and Foe (2006) 

The Spinanes - Handful of Hearts, Imp Years (2000)

Black N' Blue - Hold on to 18, Black n' Blue (1984)

Blitzen Trapper - Furr, Furr

